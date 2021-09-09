Since it opened in 2008, The CELL — the Counterterrorism Education Learning Lab — has been a repository of knowledge in Colorado about past terrorist attacks and a teaching center encouraging awareness in hopes of preventing future attacks.

Part museum, part training tool chest and part community builder, The CELL, headquartered in a distinctive building on the plaza next to the Denver Art Museum, has been a touchstone for Colorado residents and visitors seeking a deeper understanding of the threat of terrorism in its many forms, from international movements that rely on the tactic to domestic extremists intent on sowing chaos.

"Denver is proud that The CELL has become a nationally recognized thought leader in terrorism prevention,” said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock in a statement released by the organization. “Every day, the people of Denver and Colorado are the beneficiaries of The CELL’s work.”

From its award-winning, interactive exhibits to a curriculum available to teachers and an often sold-out series of national security and foreign policy forums that has featured top experts and key players who deal with terrorism threats, The CELL, founded by homebuilder and philanthropist Larry Mizel, has distinguished itself as a unique focal point for remembering and making sense of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Recently, the nonpartisan, nonprofit organization partnered with the Boy Scouts of America to create merit badge clinics devoted to crime prevention and safety, emergency preparedness and citizenship.

Perhaps the most visible of The CELL's programs, however, have been the annual series of Colorado Remembers 9/11 events, ranging from concerts in the park to speeches and discussions featuring the state's senators and governors, as well as homeland security secretaries, retired generals and admirals, former CIA directors and international figures.

As the 10th anniversary of the attacks approached in 2011, The CELL arranged to transport more than 100 tons of disfigured steel artifacts from the wreckage of the World Trade Center to Denver for a visceral display. It helped set the stage for the commemorative concert that brought 35,000 people to Civic Center to share memories and music from the Beach Boys and the Colorado Symphony on the anniversary itself.

The Community Awareness Program, a training initiative developed by The CELL, teaches how to recognize and help prevent terrorism and criminal activity. It’s based on the Department of Homeland Security’s “If You See Something, Say Something” campaign and has been approved by the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Civil Liberties and Securities.

The CELL is temporarily closed for construction, with a planned reopening this fall. Its educational programs, national security forums and public safety trainings continue, with some of its offerings moved online during the coronavirus pandemic. It's on the Southeast corner of the Civic Center Cultural Complex at 99 W. 12th Ave.