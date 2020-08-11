The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has granted $4.2 million to Rocky Mountain Human Services to prevent homelessness among veterans and rapidly rehouse veterans who do become homeless, including the provision of case management.
“This news could not have come at a better time for our veterans,” said VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System Director Michael Kilmer. “Compared to previous years, $4.2 million is a significant increase in funding. Between these grants and our hard-working VA teams, we’ll be able to get more homeless veterans off the streets, out of shelters and into stable housing.”
On Oct. 1, the department will disburse $400 million to providers in all 50 states. Rocky Mountain Human Services has a staff of nearly 500 people and provides services to 15,000 residents. It serves people in all 64 counties.
The VA’s Supportive Services for Veteran Families Program assisted 105,156 people in 2019, including 70,524 veterans. The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless estimates that veterans comprise 9% of the population of those experiencing homelessness. Compared to the U.S. population as a whole, veterans are 7% of adults.
Homeless veterans are also over 90% male, and slightly more than half have a mental and/or physical disability. The VA encourages those who are homeless or facing imminent homelessness to use the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at (877) 4AID-VET (877-424-3838) for assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.