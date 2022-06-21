Colorado is rolling out several initiatives this summer to help fight the ongoing shortage of lifeguards, including a $1,000 payment for people who complete lifeguard training.

Gov. Jared Polis announced the "Pools Special Initiative 2022” program Tuesday morning at an Aurora swimming pool, as pools across the state have postponed opening and shortened hours of operation because they lack necessary staff.

"We’re going to get more pools open and expand hours," Polis said. “Spending time at a local public pool is a fun and healthy way to enjoy our beautiful Colorado summers. But across the state we need to fix the shortage of lifeguards and pool workers to open closed pools and expand operating hours as we head into July 4th weekend and the heat of summer.”

The National Lifeguard Association in May called the lifeguard shortage a “crisis,” with as many as half of the country’s 309,000 pools either shuttering or adjusting swim times. Colorado’s Front Range was hit particularly hard, with cities such as Denver, Aurora, Boulder, Longmont and Englewood reportedly scrambling to find lifeguards and pushing pool openings into June.

In addition to the $1,000 training incentive, the program will also launch a $350,000 grant program to fund pay for lifeguards and provide emergency waivers to allow 16- and 17-year-old lifeguards to work overtime through Sept. 5 — up to 10 hours per day and 54 hours per week.

The grant program will be open to local governments that operate public swimming pools experiencing workforce shortages, providing up to $25,000 per recipient to pay for staff wages, training and recruitment or retainment efforts.

“Community swimming pools offer invaluable services to communities throughout Colorado,” said Rick Garcia, executive director of the Department of Local Affairs. “Pools provide a means of social interaction, relaxation and stress relief that can be enjoyed by diverse groups of people. After two years of the pandemic, it is important that Coloradans have access to these facilities.”

Applications for the grant program open Tuesday and will close at midnight on June 28. The funds will be awarded on July 1. Applications are available online at dola.colorado.gov.

The $1,000 training incentive will be available through September for anyone who completes training to be a certified lifeguard and for CPR and first aid certifications. To receive the stipend, trainees must also show proof that they are beginning employment as a lifeguard. Local workforce centers will facilitate the training and stipends.