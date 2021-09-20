The Colorado Municipal League is acknowledging the top learners among town and city leaders statewide.
The organization measured using the achievement levels of its MUNIversity leadership program for local officials.
La Jara Mayor Paula Medina and Steamboat Springs Council President Pro Tem Kathi Meyer reached the graduate level, meaning 100 credit hours of training.
Twelve officials reached leadership level, designated by at least 60 credit hours. Those included were:
- Aurora Councilmember Angela Lawson
- Brighton Mayor Gregory Mills
- Brighton Councilmember Mark Humbert
- Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers
- Edgewater Mayor Pro Tem Steve Conklin
- Gunnison Mayor James Gelwicks
- La Junta Mayor Jeffri Pruyn
- Lakewood Mayor Pro Tem Charley Able
- Montrose Councilmember Barbara Bynum
- Ridgway Mayor John Clark
- Sheridan Mayor Tara Beiter-Fluhr
- Windsor Mayor Paul Rennemeyer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.