Gov. Jared Polis on Monday ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings statewide to honor the people who lost their lives during the Sept. 11 attacks more than two decades ago.
The lowering of the flags also recognizes Patriot Day, which Congress designated in 2001, the governor's office said.
Other Colorado leaders joined in remembering the terrorist attacks that claimed almost 3,000 lives 22 years ago.
In a news release, U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, D-Aurora, called Sept. 11 one of America's "darkest days."
“To my fellow servicemembers who answered the call to serve and left their home and families to defend our nation: thank you. The US owes you a debt that can never be repaid," said Crow, who led a platoon of paratroopers in the invasion of Iraq and served two tours in Afghanistan as an Army Ranger. Crow was commissioned as an active-duty Army officer following Sept. 11.
“We’ll never forget the light and hope brought by the first responders who ran towards the flames instead of away. Their bravery and sacrifice represented the best of our nation and continues to inspire us today,” he added.
U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs, said the nation remembers the lives lost and the valiant actions of first responders and servicemembers.
"May our nation never forget the heinous terrorist attack on U.S. soil on September 11th, 2001," he said on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, adding, "22 years later, America stands as one."
U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, R-Windsor, echoed the sentiment also on X.
"As we commemorate 9/11, let's recall the unity that brought our nation together. We are stronger when we stand together, regardless of our differences," he said.
U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Denver, said she remembers the "everyday citizens, who stepped forward as heroes on September 11, 2001."
U.S. Rep. Yadira Caraveo, D-Thornton, said she's been reflecting on the "profound impact" the attacks had on America.
"Our nation is forever grateful to the heroic first responders who risked everything to save American lives & the servicemembers who protected us abroad many years after," she said.
U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen, D-Lakewood, urged the country to "come together to honor their memory by fighting for better conditions for our veterans and first responders."
