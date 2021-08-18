Colorado is ready to take in Afghan refugees and those granted visas for their work with the U.S. Armed Forces in Afghanistan, Gov. Jared Polis told President Joe Biden on Wednesday.
In a letter to Biden, Polis urged the president “to act quickly to evacuate and resettle eligible Afghans as there are lives at stake.” He singled out bureaucratic delays as particularly unacceptable.
“While processes are important, I fear that placing paperwork before people will cause additional harm and loss of life, and I am confident that your Administration can balance expediency with fidelity to our immigration policies and procedures,” the governor wrote, while also advocating for “additional immigration paths” for Afghans who aided American forces.
Polis also touted Colorado’s preparedness to handle an influx of refugees.
“Our state and local communities are proud partners in global humanitarian and refugee resettlement efforts, and Colorado has long partnered with the federal government to play our part,” Polis wrote. “Our veteran community knows the value of the role these Afghans played overseas, and our greater Colorado community shares with you American values of humanitarianism and compassion. Colorado stands ready."
The Tuesday letter follows a May missive from Polis to Biden urging the president to focus rescue efforts in the wake of the withdrawal announcement on Afghans who worked in support of U.S. operations.
“We owe them not only our gratitude but also the delivery on our promise to provide them and their families safety and security,” Polis wrote in May. “As we withdraw, these men, women, and children will be at even greater risk from hostile groups such as the Taliban, and it is our responsibility to help those that helped us.
