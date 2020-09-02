Lisa Durán is the new executive director for the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition after serving as the interim leader over the past eight months.
"I am so happy to be coming home to an organization I helped establish in 2002,” said Durán. “It has never been more urgent to create the change we want to see by working in unity, learning from each other, and building power to bring new leadership — immigrant leadership — to the work of building a better society for all.”
In addition to her co-founding of CIRC, Durán worked with the Aurora-based Rights for All People, first as a volunteer and then as its executive director. She also is a co-founder of the Aurora Human Rights Center. In 2018, she began Rivers Crossed Consulting to assist organizations in the nonprofit sector.
CIRC is a coalition of immigrant, faith, labor, community and other organizations that advocates for fair immigration policies. The group has been involved with protests at the GEO Group immigrant detention facility in Aurora and urging the Trump Administration to reverse its policy of family separations at the southern border.
