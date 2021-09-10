A group of Colorado House Republicans have a message for Democratic President Joe Biden, who is expected to visit Denver on Tuesday.

"We will not be showing you or your agents our papers," wrote six of the chamber's most conservative members in a letter to the White House Friday.

The issue is the president's stepped up measures to get more people vaccinated, which some Republicans see as an infringement of their rights.

"This executive order is discriminatory, completely unconstitutional and contradicts our founding documents that set up a brilliant system of checks and balances within limited government," the letter continued. "You are not King or Dictator of America. You work for We the People, all of us, regardless of our medical status. This is a clear attempt to divide America and to distract from your own failures as President."

The letter was signed by Reps. Patrick Neville of Castle Rock, Dave Williams of Colorado Springs, Kevin Van Winkle of Highlands Ranch, Shane Sandridge of Colorado Springs, Kim Ransom of northwest Douglas County and Ron Hanks of Penrose.

The full letter states:

Mr. President,

Your action regarding vaccine passports is tyranny by executive order. While we recognize that you have an obvious political need to distract the American public from your disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Americans that were left behind, we are dismayed you chose to attack hardworking Americans through your latest executive order. Americans are not your enemy; freedom is not your enemy. Freedom is what has made our country so wonderful.

We will not be showing you or your agents our papers. This executive order is discriminatory, completely unconstitutional and contradicts our founding documents that set up a brilliant system of checks and balances within limited government. You are not King or Dictator of America. You work for We the People, all of us, regardless of our medical status. This is a clear attempt to divide America and to distract from your own failures as President. While you may have support from other authoritarian powers and unelected bureaucrats, it does not give you authority to attack individual liberty and destroy jobs and our economy in the process.

We encourage Americans to live free. In freedom, we encourage Americans to better themselves and their families. We encourage them to make their own health decisions, to consult with their own medical providers, and to access all relevant treatments available to them free from interference by you, or by unelected bureaucrats. We encourage everyone to embrace their religious liberties, to speak peacefully and freely against tyranny, and to use the judicial branch as a balancing power to stop orders like this. We encourage them to engage in open and free commerce, to innovate, to explore new ideas, to hire, to grow, to thrive, and to endeavor to make all of us better, freer and more prosperous.

We are an exceptional nation because of our freedom and liberty. Our nation was founded in freedom and liberty, and we will remain a nation that embraces freedom and liberty. We stand here to support the individual rights of all Americans and the way of our Republic.