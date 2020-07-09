Colorado highway director Shoshana Lew announced a state, local and federal partnership Thursday to make metro Denver streets safer for everyone.
The $47 million in federal and local seed money — especially in lean budgetary times for local governments — is an effort to boost safety and accessibility. That could lead to new sidewalks, street crossings, "traffic calming," better lighting and tech innovations.
Invitations to apply were mailed out to local governments that might qualify this week. The work financed by the Safer Main Streets program has to be completed no later than the summer of 2024.
The Colorado Department of Transportation cited potential for improvements on a host or streets, including the regions biggest bustlers: Federal Boulevard, Colfax Avenue, Colorado Boulevard and Sheridan Boulevard.
The Denver Regional Council of Governments is a prime partner, putting in $9.5 million.
Besides cyclists, runners and walkers, the money is also meant to help people with disabilities to get around the city, while generating economic rewards for small businesses along the way.
“The Safer Main Streets program is about transforming the way you use street spaces so the public can safely reach their destinations whether you drive, walk, use a wheelchair, ride a bike or take transit,” Lew said in a statement Thursday afternoon.
Federal Highway Administrator Nicole R. Nason was on a call with Lew and other partners Thursday morning, calling it a privilege to work with Lew the last few months during the COVID-19 crisis, as well as the Safer Streets program.
"This is exactly the kind of work and partnerships the Federal Highway Administration is so pleased to support," Nason said.
DRCOG executive director Douglas Rex said the local government coalition was pleased to see a pot of money dedicated to road safety, especially to complement the new Taking Action on Regional Vision Zero effort to curb crashes leaving fatalities and injuries across the metro region.
He said the solution could include "specific initiatives around collaboration, education and engagement, street design and increased funding. This is a significant step in the right direction.”
Danny Katz, director of the Colorado Public Interest Research Group, which has pushed for efforts to improve safety in mass transit, said streets need to be safer for anyone who uses them, including for transit and drivers.
“This means adding things like safer pedestrian crossings, calming traffic to reduce dangerous speeding, and filling in gaps in sidewalks and bike infrastructure," he stated. "This new program is an important step to realize this vision because CDOT and DRCOG are stepping up in partnership and investing almost $50 million to improve whole corridors across the region quickly."
Learn more about the program by clicking here.
