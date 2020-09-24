Four of the Colorado state government’s online platforms are in the running for State IT Recognition Awards from the National Association of Chief Information Officers, a nonpartisan organization that supports states’ technology leaders.
“It is both gratifying and humbling to be recognized by other states for the work we do every day to enhance the lives of our fellow residents through IT,” said Tony Neal-Graves, Colorado’s interim chief information officer.
The national association will announce winners in each of 10 categories on Oct. 13. There were 90 submissions overall, and three finalists in each category. Colorado is competing in:
- The Business Process Innovations category with Colorado PEAK, the portal where people may apply for food, cash or medical assistance. Specifically, the nomination pertains to the site’s chatbot, where users at any time of day receive scripted answers to frequently asked questions when interacting with the tool.
- The Digital Government: Government to Citizen category with myColorado, an app that allows people to access services from certain departments and create a virtual version of their driver license.
- The Digital Government: Government to Business category with MyBizColorado, which helps new businesses register with the state.
- the Enterprise IT Management Initiatives category with DevSecOps, a program within the Governor’s Office of Information Technology that has automated processes and improved collaboration on Internet technology issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.