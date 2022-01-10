The Colorado Fiscal Institute announced Monday that its board has selected Kathy White, its deputy director since 2012, to become the next executive director.
White will replace Carol Hedges, who founded the left-of-center institute and was its only executive director. Hedges retired in December.
“I’m excited to lead CFI into its next phase at this remarkable moment in Colorado’s history," White said in a statement. "Working families continue to face unprecedented challenges in the COVID economic recovery, and policymakers have a unique opportunity to use fiscal and economic policy to ease those hardships and make lasting changes that promote greater fairness and opportunity for all Coloradans. I’m honored to continue building upon that foundation as the next executive director."
Trinidad Rodriguez, who chairs the board, said White's expertise on a wide range of fiscal and economic issues "means the organization will remain a strong force for equitable tax and budget policies at the state capitol and the ballot for many years to come.”
According to the statement, White is known as "a veteran advocate for policies that enhance economic security for working families. She has championed effective tax credits for working families, values-based budget priorities, unemployment insurance reforms that benefit working people, and policies that recognize the economic contributions of immigrants."
White is a Colorado native. Prior to CFI, White worked on tax issues for the Colorado Fiscal Policy Institute.
