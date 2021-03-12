The Colorado Farm Bureau on Thursday said it's preparing for the coming blizzard by setting up a way to field requests for help from the state's farmers and ranchers.
The web portal for non-emergency help is available by clicking here.
“We are going to work to help local and state officials understand the immediate needs for ag producers and help coordinate the appropriate response," Shawn Martini, the Farm Bureau's vice president of advocacy, said in a statement. "Folks needing non-emergency assistance can request it through our web form which will immediately be routed to the appropriate authority with the help of the Department of Agriculture.”
The organization is also activating its donation platform to raise money for those recovering from the storm. The Farm Bureau is the state's largest advocacy organization for farmers and ranchers.
Martini said Colorado Farm Bureau staff will working as go-betweens for ag producers and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. At the county-level, Farm Bureau chapters will find volunteers to help field requests, then locate and provide aid, as well as assist with the local emergency response.
“Even though it looks like the forcast is trending in the right direction and anticipated snow totals are being pared back, its good to have as many lines of communication open and ready prior to the storm hitting,” Martini said Thursday. “We’d rather go through this fire drill and end up with a skiff of snow than to not prepare and wish we had.”
