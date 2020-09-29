Colorado’s crisis counseling network of mental health paraprofessionals and professionals added three more service providers on Monday and announced that free services would continue through June 2021.
The Colorado Spirit Crisis Counseling and Training Program already had 16 mental health and community service providers spanning the Front Range, the San Luis Valley and the Western Slope. Now, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will cover the Eastern Plains, and Solvista Health will serve four counties immediately to the west of the Front Range.
“These trained crisis counselors are there to listen and provide support around the feelings that life during the pandemic may bring up, such as worry, sadness, hopelessness, or anger,” CDPHE advised. “Providers can also help people understand and manage stress, develop coping strategies, and connect anyone with other resources they might need. All services are free, anonymous, and can be conducted virtually or over the phone.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has induced stress and strain on Coloradans' mental health, including through a rise in suicides in rural counties and a significant increase in drug overdose deaths.
People interested in connecting with counseling professionals may find the provider from their area or call Colorado Crisis Services at 1-844-493-8255. Alternatively, text “TALK” to 38255.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.