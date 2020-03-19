Water watchers are still hoping for a wet spring to make up for a drier-than-average January, now that nearly 70% of Colorado is back into drought conditions.
Only a small sliver of the state in the far southwestern and southeastern regions are in severe drought (shown in dark orange), but almost half of the state is in moderate drought.
Only in the central mountains are water conditions at or above normal in precipitation, mainly snowfall.
On Tuesday, the state's Water Availability Task Force met to look over current conditions. State climatologist Becky Bolinger, in reviewing the three-month outlook for precipitation, called it a "crapshoot," with above average temperatures during the period with normal amounts of rain or snowfall.
A few parts of the state, mostly in the central mountains, are seeing good precipitation, she said, but it isn't enough to make up for the deficit caused by January's dry weather.
Southeastern Colorado has seen the least amount of precipitation, Bolinger said. "That can't be normal for this time of year," and it's a bit of a concern.
In the past two months, water conditions have improved in western Colorado and the Front Range between Colorado Springs and Pueblo, Bolinger said. Northeastern Colorado, however, has seen drier conditions.
Across the state, water-year-to-date (a water year starts on Oct. 1 of the previous calendar year) precipitation in the central mountains, notably the Upper Colorado River Basin, is at 106% of normal. In the South Platte basin, which includes most of the northern Front Range, it's 105% of normal, according to data from the Natural Resources Conservation Service of the US Department of Agriculture.
But the further south you go, the more the drought takes hold. The Gunnison, Upper Rio Grande and southwestern basins, which include the San Miguel, Dolores, Animas and San Juan rivers, are all trending around the mid-70% percent of normal precipitation for the year.
The state's 80 reservoirs, a key indicator of water demand, are overall at 61% full as of the end of February. While that may not sound good, overall, the state's reservoirs are well above average in their water levels, even better than they were a year ago, when the state was coming out of drought. The lowest reservoir levels — just 28% of capacity, are in the Upper Rio Grande basin, which serves the San Luis Valley. Reservoirs in the Arkansas River basin, in southeastern Colorado, haven't fared much better, at 36% of capacity. While the Pueblo Reservoir is at well above average levels and at 74% full (which is better than a year ago), John Martin, the largest reservoir in the southeastern region, is only 18% full.
The highest reservoir levels are in the Yampa, White and North Platte River reservoirs in north central and northwest Colorado, at 90% of capacity.
Last year's weather — an El Niño year — took Colorado out of drought for the first time in the 20 years that the state and federal government have been tracking drought conditions.
