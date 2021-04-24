Colorado Democrats celebrated the party's wins in the last two elections but warned against resting on laurels ahead of next year's midterm Saturday night at the party's chief annual fundraising event, held virtually for the second year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a pep talk in a pre-recorded video that capped more than two hours of brief remarks during the fourth annual Obama Gala from some of the party's biggest state and national stars, including eight U.S. senators and the chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

"In the middle of a devastating pandemic, Democrats, well, you called and you texted and you zoomed into rallies," said Harris, thanking the hundreds of state party donors tuned in to the online event for helping Democrats keep the House of Representatives and win control of the Senate and White House.

"Let's remember, winning an election is just the first step toward progress. Now, we must govern, and that's exactly what we are doing," she said. "Already, there are millions of shots in arms. Already, millions of checks have gone directly to American families, and support has gone to schools and small businesses and communities across our country."

Speaker after speaker hailed the Democrats' dominance in Colorado over the last two cycles, including winning every statewide office on the ballot in 2018, delivering the state's electoral votes for President Joe Biden and Harris last year by a wide margin, unseating Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner and expanding majorities in the General Assembly.

But hardly any of the elected officials — including many who will be on the ballot next year — delivered unalloyed cheers without in the same breath urging supporters to prepare for more hard work ahead.

"We have a great opportunity to do good things for our state and our nation," said U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter of Arvada. "Enjoy tonight, celebrate — we have a lot of work to do starting tomorrow."

"Put simply, Colorado Democrats, there’s a lot of work left to do, and the stakes could not be higher," said U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse of Lafayette.

"As we look at a new political season, we need to be vigilant," said Attorney General Phil Weiser, who invoked the midterm elections in 2010 and 2014 when Colorado Republicans staged comebacks with a Democrat in the White House.

"We have a lot of work to do together, to defend our democracy," he added.

After listing accomplishments already on the books this year — including legislation he's pushed to expand the child tax credit, slashing poverty among children nationwide — U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet pointed to one of the few midterm elections when the president's party didn't lose seats.

"People say 2022 will be hard — and we should prepare for that — but FDR was able to add to his majorities in 1934, and the reason he did was he ran on an agenda of improving the lives of Americans," Bennet said.

Event emcee Gloria Neal, the public affairs director for Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and a former TV news reporter, kept the program moving efficiently between party luminaries interspersed with a smattering of musical performances, award-winners and a poem written for the occasion by Kiya Cockrell.

Speakers included U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Jon Ossoff of Georgia, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Maggie Hassan of New Jersey, Chris Coons of Delaware and Alex Padilla of California; New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham; and U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff of California, who headlined the 2019 Obama Dinner.

Other Coloradans who appeared included party chairwoman Morgan Carroll, Gov. Jared Polis, U.S. Reps. Diana DeGette and Jason Crow, Secretary of State Jena Griswold, State Treasurer Dave Young, Senate President Leroy Garcia and House Speaker Alec Garnett.

Polis and Crow were named Democrats of the year. The party's rising star award went to state Reps. Iman Jodeh and David Ortiz, two Arapahoe County lawmakers elected in November. Ken Salazar, a former interior secretary, U.S. senator and state attorney general, received the lifetime achievement award.

Tickets ranged from $100 for individuals to a top sponsorship costing $10,000. Event organizers were unable to provide an estimated attendance late Saturday.