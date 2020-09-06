Colorado could soon sell a pass to those who want to explore hunting and fishing areas without a hunting or fishing license, the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reported on Sunday.
The wildlife areas were purchased with money from hunting and fishing licenses, but it's being used increasingly by people who do neither activity and therefore contribute nothing.
The group Friends of Animals sued in August over requiring people who don't support hunting or fishing to buy a respective license to access those areas.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are discussing an alternative, reports Dennis Webb.
“I think this is a tremendous breakthrough,” Parks and Wildlife Commissioner Eden Vardy said at last week’s commission meeting, the Sentinel's Dennis Webb reported. “And I think this is really, really exciting to have created a scenario for generating a new income stream while including more of our users in a way that we can track and report.”
An annual adult fishing license costs $35.17. An annual small game hunting license is $30.11. Day licenses are about $14.
People ages 18-64 also have to have a $10.13 habitat stamp, though no stamp is required to apply for or buy a person’s first two one-day licenses.
Wildlife Commissioner Carrie Besnette Hauser said public sentiment supported everyone who uses the habitat areas contributing something.
“Whether it’s (through buying) a hunting or fishing license or something else, that seems to be the general sentiment,” she said.
