The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office certified the results of this year’s primary election, solidifying the winning candidates going on to run in the November general election.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced the certification Monday following the completion of a statewide audit. Griswold said bipartisan county audit boards concluded the reported winner in each audited race was correct beyond statistical doubt. Staff also canvassed each county to confirm that the number of ballots counted matched the number of ballots cast.

“The 2022 primary election met and exceeded our high standards of security,” Griswold said. “Once again, Colorado has shown that our state’s elections are safe and secure. … I’m proud of the elections team in my office, thankful for the hard work of our County Clerks across the state, and grateful to every voter who cast a ballot.”

In total, over 1.2 million ballots were cast — a voter turnout of around 32% of Colorado’s nearly 3.8 million active registered voters.

Here are the vote tallies for some of the most high-profile races on the election, according to the current statewide abstract:

Governor — Republican primary

Greg Lopez: 292,171

Heidi Ganahl: 341,145

Secretary of State — Republican primary

Tina Peters: 180,046

Mike O’Donnell: 175,147

Pam Anderson: 268,625

U.S. Senate — Republican primary

Joe O’Dea: 345,040

Ron Hanks: 288,477

U.S. House District 3 — Republican primary

Lauren Boebert: 86,322

Don Coram: 44,486

State House District 6 — Democratic primary

Elisabeth Epps: 9,201

Katie March: 8,105

A small number of recounts are still being conducted in some county and municipal races, Griswold said. When local officials conclude those recounts, the official election results will be released. Current unofficial results can be viewed at GoVoteColorado.gov.