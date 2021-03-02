The Colorado Business Roundtable has launched a statewide campaign to highlight business owners, managers and employees in its “Faces of Business” series.
The roundtable will highlight 20 people from a cross-section of Colorado in what the coalition hopes will be an "uplifting, non-political and non-partisan" experience.
The first honorees are:
- Habab Bala, an information security analyst at Arrow Electronics, which is headquartered in Centennial
- Helen Hayes, founder and CEO at Activate Workforce Solutions in Denver
- Tami Maldonado-Vega and Jose Beteta, cofounders of Raíces Brewing Co. in Denver
- Lloyd Lewis, president and CEO of Arc Thrift Stores, with locations across Colorado
The point is to demonstrate that Colorado businesses run on people.
“Business is a force for good for Colorado,” Debbie Brown, president of the coalition said in a statement. "When business succeeds, communities succeed, we all succeed. That is the core message of the Colorado Business Roundtable.
“Behind each business are people who represent and lead their businesses. They come from every walk of life. They are part of our communities. They are our neighbors.”
They were first announced to members and guests of the business coalition's Feb. 22 State of the State virtual event with Gov. Jared Polis.
Learn more about the campaign by clicking here.
“Business can be challenging, especially now," Brown added. "But it’s always exciting, energizing, fulfilling and rewarding.
“Our Faces of Business reflect the Colorado independent spirit. They are filled with purpose, pride and passion. And they love giving back to our communities.”
