The Colorado Business Roundtable added three more well-known executives to its board, the organization of business professionals announced Monday.
The new members are:
- Lynn Granger, executive director of the American Petroleum Institute-Colorado
- Carina Martin, founder and CEO of A Precious Child
- Karla Nugent, chief revenue officer of the Weifield Group
- George Sparks, president and CEO of the Denver Museum of Nature and Science
The roundtable is a economic policy organization made up of executives who lead some of the state’s largest employers.
The new board members join:
- Gayle Dendinger, CAP Logistics
- Peter Moore, Robinson, Waters and O’Dorisio P.C.
- Becky Takeda-Tinker, Colorado State University System
- Matthew Adrian, G5 Financial Group
- Jeff Bloomquist, JPMORGAN Chase & Co.
- Bob Call, Bonneville International
- Brenda Egger, iHeart Media
- Jennifer House of Jacobs Engineering
- Ray Johnson of IBM
- Mark Kennedy of the University of Colorado
- Rebecca Kersting of CAP Logistics
- Lloyd Lewis of ARC Thrift Stores
- Ken Monfort of Monfort Companies
- Danny D. Moore of DeNOVO Solutions
- Kevin O’Neil, The O’Neil Group Company LLC
- David K. Schunk, Volunteers of America Colorado
- Timothy R. Shephard, Lockheed Martin
- Chris Wright, Liberty Oilfield Services
