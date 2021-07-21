CaucusRoom.com, the Colorado-based hyperlocal conservative website, said it is partnering with AMAC Action, the advocacy arm of the Association of Mature American Citizens to reach older conservatives who believe in free-market solutions.
CaucusRoom is a social network organized geographically that helps conservatives in a neighborhood to connect.
"We at CaucusRoom are thrilled to help AMAC Action grow their online community and empower their activists to make a difference," Matt Knoedler, CEO of the platform, said in a statement. “We love AMAC’s vision to mobilize activists in every congressional district.
"That’s why we built CaucusRoom, and it is encouraging that AMAC Action sees the potential for our platform to help them succeed."
Bob Carlstrom, president of AMAC Action, stated that the organization "understands that the future of political organizing requires digital. Our partnership with CaucusRoom demonstrates AMAC Action's commitment to creating the free-market changes that mature citizens want to see in our politics.”
