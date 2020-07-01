Four regional airports will receive a total of $4.3 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation for repairs and construction through the Airport Improvement Program.
Rifle Garfield County Airport will get $3.1 million, including more than $300,000 from the $1.8 trillion CARES Act that provided various forms of coronavirus relief. The money will support a project to expand the ramp to 80,000 square yards, in accordance with Federal Aviation Administration standards.
Grand Junction Regional Airport will rehabilitate 13,2000 feet of taxiway and runway pavement to maintain the structural integrity with nearly $554,000 in funding. Ten percent of the grant came from the CARES Act, as was the case with every project.
Northern Colorado Regional Airport will gain $345,000 to expand ramps and construct a 200-foot taxiway. Rangely Airport will install 500 feet of drainage improvements with its $300,000. All airports, with the exception of Grand Junction’s, are general aviation facilities, meaning they do not have scheduled passenger service.
“I’m excited to see this important funding will be delivered to four airports in Colorado to help modernize infrastructure and transportation systems, which will help to better serve Coloradans,” said U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner after the announcement.
Nationwide, the department made 383 grants totaling $800 million, and the CARES Act money enabled full federal funding for all projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.