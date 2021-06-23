Colorado's congressional redistricting commission debuted the "starting point" congressional district map, with eight districts instead of seven and that will be altered and adjusted over the coming months, before settling on a final version of the map this fall.

The map revealed today represents a best attempt by the commission's staff at creating a population-balanced 8-district arrangement, and which generally follows the redistricting requirements: contiguousness, compactness, compliance with the 1965 Voting Rights Act, respecting communities of interest and existing political subdivisions, and finally, where possible, promoting competitiveness.

To be sure, this is not the final 8-district map that will be used for the next decade.

In the coming weeks and months, the state's redistricting commissions will tour the state to gather public input on the preliminary draft map, which is required to be considered when adjusting the final version of the map.

One major drawback to the map released today: It was drawn using imperfect data that has a margin of error, and which is not what will be used to make final adjustments later this year, because the U.S. Census Bureau doesn't have the decennial census data ready yet, as a result of problems collecting the census data in 2020 caused by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Link to interactive map

Colorado's redistricting commissions, like other states, has used survey and estimate data in lieu of the more precise decennial census data to get started. Normally the decennial census data would be available by early in the redistricting year.

The state's legislative redistricting commission will release their preliminary draft map next week, and will be holding meetings alongside the congressional commission to gather public input on their forthcoming map as well.

The constitutional amendments that were passed overwhelmingly by Colorado voters in 2018 to create the new independent redistricting commission system require the upcoming public hearings to be held all around the state.

Here's a list of when and where the commissions will be holding hearings:

July 9: Lamar

July 10: Burlington and Sterling

July 13: Arvada

July 14: Denver

July 17: Fort Collins

July 20: Lakewood

July 21: Sheridan

July 23: Steamboat Springs

July 24: Craig

July 27: Denver

July 28: Aurora

July 30: Montrose and Grand Junction

July 31: Carbondale and Breckenridge

Aug. 3: Centennial

Aug. 4: Golden

Aug. 6: Alamosa and Trinidad

Aug. 7: Ignacio

Aug. 10: Longmont

Aug. 11: Boulder

Aug. 14: Greeley

Aug. 18: Highlands Ranch

Aug. 20: Woodland Park and Pueblo

Aug. 21: Cañon City and Buena Vista

Aug. 24: Commerce City

Aug. 25: Brighton

Aug. 28: Colorado Springs