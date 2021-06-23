Colorado's congressional redistricting commission debuted the "starting point" congressional district map, with eight districts instead of seven and that will be altered and adjusted over the coming months, before settling on a final version of the map this fall.
The map revealed today represents a best attempt by the commission's staff at creating a population-balanced 8-district arrangement, and which generally follows the redistricting requirements: contiguousness, compactness, compliance with the 1965 Voting Rights Act, respecting communities of interest and existing political subdivisions, and finally, where possible, promoting competitiveness.
To be sure, this is not the final 8-district map that will be used for the next decade.
In the coming weeks and months, the state's redistricting commissions will tour the state to gather public input on the preliminary draft map, which is required to be considered when adjusting the final version of the map.
One major drawback to the map released today: It was drawn using imperfect data that has a margin of error, and which is not what will be used to make final adjustments later this year, because the U.S. Census Bureau doesn't have the decennial census data ready yet, as a result of problems collecting the census data in 2020 caused by the global coronavirus pandemic.
Colorado's redistricting commissions, like other states, has used survey and estimate data in lieu of the more precise decennial census data to get started. Normally the decennial census data would be available by early in the redistricting year.
The state's legislative redistricting commission will release their preliminary draft map next week, and will be holding meetings alongside the congressional commission to gather public input on their forthcoming map as well.
The constitutional amendments that were passed overwhelmingly by Colorado voters in 2018 to create the new independent redistricting commission system require the upcoming public hearings to be held all around the state.
Here's a list of when and where the commissions will be holding hearings:
July 9: Lamar
July 10: Burlington and Sterling
July 13: Arvada
July 14: Denver
July 17: Fort Collins
July 20: Lakewood
July 21: Sheridan
July 23: Steamboat Springs
July 24: Craig
July 27: Denver
July 28: Aurora
July 30: Montrose and Grand Junction
July 31: Carbondale and Breckenridge
Aug. 3: Centennial
Aug. 4: Golden
Aug. 6: Alamosa and Trinidad
Aug. 7: Ignacio
Aug. 10: Longmont
Aug. 11: Boulder
Aug. 14: Greeley
Aug. 18: Highlands Ranch
Aug. 20: Woodland Park and Pueblo
Aug. 21: Cañon City and Buena Vista
Aug. 24: Commerce City
Aug. 25: Brighton
Aug. 28: Colorado Springs
