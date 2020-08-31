In the wake of Hurricane Laura, which killed at least 14 people and left at least 350,000 more without power in Louisiana, the Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming has sent 48 disaster responders to provide relief.
The assignments for Colorado volunteers include disaster assessment, mental health support, driving emergency response vehicles and involvement in food provision.
"A typical deployment for a Red Cross disaster responder is 14 to 21 days,” the Red Cross announced. “During that time, the responders will focus on the specific needs of those affected by the disaster as they move toward recovery.”
Across the entire organization, the Red Cross has mobilized 1,000 individuals. Due to the pandemic, some mental health and financial support will take place virtually.
NPR reports that in addition to the weeks that it will take to fully assess the physical damage of Hurricane Laura on the Gulf Coast, the disruption to COVID-19 testing means that coronavirus spread will be less detectable.
Before the hurricane, the Red Cross was already assisting with evacuation centers in Colorado, where wildfires have been ravaging the state in recent weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.