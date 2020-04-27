In this Sept. 26, 2012 file photo, a cormorant dries its wings after diving for fish in Lake Ladora at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge in Commerce City, Colo. Roughly 10 miles (16 kilometers) from downtown Denver, the arsenal was once an environmental nightmare where chemical weapons and commercial pesticides were made. Thousands of ducks died after coming in contact with its wastewater ponds in the 1950s.