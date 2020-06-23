Two defendants were properly convicted, despite jurors’ option to base their individual verdicts on different evidence for the crime, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled in a pair of cases on Monday.
In the first instance, Sandra Archuleta had been taking care of her four-month-old grandson for one week when his mother came to pick him up. Several hours later, the mother returned with the child, and Archuleta saw he had ceased breathing. She called 9-1-1 and attempted to resuscitate him. The boy died the following morning from dehydration and a bacterial infection that started as pneumonia.
Prosecutors charged her with child abuse resulting in death. They alleged that she recklessly injured her grandson or “engaged in a continued pattern of conduct that resulted in malnourishment, lack of proper medical care, cruel punishment, mistreatment, or an accumulation of injuries, that resulted in the death of the child.”
As evidence, the prosecution pointed to injuries and chemical burns all over the boy’s body. The coroner believed that these injuries and the lack of food and liquids caused the death.
The defense asked the Weld County trial court to force the prosecution to choose a single theory on which they were basing their case, because the child abuse statute contains multiple methods of committing the crime. The judge declined, saying that as long as prosecutors could prove each element of the child abuse offense, they did not need to advance just one argument.
Archuleta then proposed a jury instruction that would have required jurors to agree unanimously on the “theory of guilt” to convict her. The court rejected the offer, but instead gave the instruction that a conviction would require proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Archuleta “caused an injury to a child’s life or health, or permitted a child to be unreasonably placed in a situation that posed a threat of injury to the child’s life or health, or engaged in a continued pattern of conduct” resulting in injuries.
The language mirrored the three types of conduct written in Colorado law that constitute child abuse. The prosecutor, in closing arguments, said that a guilty verdict “could be one of these, two of these, all three.”
The jury found her guilty and Archuleta received 24 years in prison.
On appeal, the Colorado Court of Appeals reversed her conviction, noting that the state Supreme Court had never set clear precedent for which part of the child abuse statute jurors needed to agree unanimously upon.
“[T]he charge here included each of the three ways in which a defendant could commit the offense. And at trial, the prosecution argued to the jury that it could find Archuleta guilty based on any of these three alternative theories,” wrote retired Judge Gale T. Miller for the three-member panel.
The court determined that for a jury to find Archuleta guilty on any of the three categories of child abuse, they needed to agree unanimously on the acts she committed. The evidence was unclear for which injuries Archuleta herself caused from specific acts.
“Thus, it was reasonably likely that jurors could have convicted Archuleta based on the theory that she caused an injury to the child but disagreed about which injury she caused,” the panel concluded. Only in the third categorization of child abuse, involving a pattern of conduct leading to accumulated injuries, would jurors not have to be unanimous.
The Supreme Court reversed the Court of Appeals’ decision, saying unanimity was only required for guilt, and not for the means by which a defendant committed a crime. Justice Richard L. Gabriel, writing for the court, explained that the three elements of child abuse written in law did not constitute separate crimes, but separate means of committing the crime.
“[T]he child abuse statute creates one offense of child abuse, and it would have been perfectly appropriate for the jurors to rely on different evidence to establish the elements of that offense,” Gabriel wrote. Archuleta was not entitled to a modified unanimity instruction that dictated what jurors had to be in agreement about, when the prosecution had met the burden of proof based on the pattern-of-conduct criterion.
“[N]otwithstanding isolated comments by the prosecution to the contrary,” Gabriel wrote, referring to the prosecutor’s comment that the conviction could rest on any or all three means of committing abuse, “the record reflects that the prosecution tried this case as involving one pattern or transaction of abuse resulting in [the child's]death. In addition, the interrogatories completed by the jury indicated that the jurors unanimously found that Archuleta had committed all of the underlying acts charged.”
The court reinstated Archuleta’s conviction.
Also on Monday, the court reached a similar conclusion in a related case arising from a forgery charge. De Etta Wester-Gravelle was a nursing assistant charged with visiting the home of a stroke patient. Her supervisor came to visit one day when Wester-Gravelle was supposed to be attending to her patient, but she was not there. The patient and his partner said they had not seen Wester-Gravelle in several weeks, even though she was supposed to obtain their signatures on a document after every visit.
The nursing company referred the matter to the attorney general’s office, where an investigator found it likely that Wester-Gravelle was forging the signature of her patient. A jury convicted her, and Wester-Gravelle appealed.
The appeals court’s majority agreed with her that prosecutors needed to base their case on either a series of forgeries or a single forgery, such that jurors do not disagree about which offense merited conviction.
As in Archuleta, the Supreme Court reversed the decision, finding that in the prosecution's single charge of forgery, they had proven all of the documents entered as evidence were falsified. Furthermore, the El Paso County trial judge told jurors they needed to be unanimous in all aspects of their verdict.
“From the very beginning of this case, the prosecution treated Wester-Gravelle’s conduct as a single transaction in which Wester-Gravelle forged her work record so that she would be paid for having worked three weeks in July of 2015, despite the fact that she had not worked any portion of that time,” Gabriel wrote. “The prosecution charged the case that way.”
The cases are Archuleta v. People and People v. Wester-Gravelle.
