The National Cybersecurity Center, a nonprofit based in Colorado Springs, performed an audit of the largest mobile voting pilot project this week for a special district election in Washington.
The King County Conservation District, which covers 34 cities in the Seattle area, used the Amazon Web Services cloud to enable 6,280 voters to cast their ballots electronically for the board of supervisors election on Tuesday. More than nine in ten voters took advantage of online voting, despite the option of mail-in ballots.
“In a perfect world, we should all want the same thing: elections that are both safe and convenient,” said Bradley Tusk, CEO of Tusk Philanthropies, which helped fund the experiment. “Perhaps it’s not the world we live in now, but that’s why mobile voting pilots like the one in King County is so important — to stress-test the concept, strengthen our security capabilities in more controlled settings and prove that this voting option increases voter turnout.”
The audit found that there was no malicious interference in the election, and that the percentage of verified signatures was higher on the electronically-cast ballots than with mail-in ballots, potentially because of some voters forgetting to sign the latter.
“King County Elections and Democracy Live have demonstrated proven, effective security measures to ensure that ballots have not been compromised or tampered with,” the audit concluded.
The National Cybersecurity Center provides services, research and training in cybersecurity for public entities and businesses. It was established in 2016, and the center’s Secure the Vote initiative has largely focused on secure voting for Americans overseas.
