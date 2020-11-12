The four members of Colorado’s U.S. House of Representatives delegation wrote to the departments of agriculture and the interior Wednesday requesting additional crews to fight still-active wildfires raging in the West.
“Extending the contracts of available crews would be a huge help to our communities who are struggling to obtain enough resources to continue fighting the deadly and destructive fires,” said U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, who led the request to the Cabinet agencies.
Specifically, the members asked for funding for Interagency Hotshot Crews. The federal government has depended on contract and temporary personnel to fight wildfires, typically for a six-month period from May to October. This year the Trump Administration asked in its budget request for $50 million to put toward a full-time firefighting force.
“Less than a third of the Hotshot Crews who were working at the beginning of the season are still working, even though there is still a need for these resources. While winter weather is on the way, there is certainly more work to be done over the next few weeks,” the congressional letter read.
As of Tuesday, the Cameron Peak Fire, the largest in Colorado’s history, was 92% contained.
In addition to Neguse, U.S. Reps. Diana DeGette, Jason Crow and Ed Perlmutter were signatories, along with several representatives from California.
