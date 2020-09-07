CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, SEPT. 7
· (R) Larimer County Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., $10, Johnson’s Corner SE Frontage Rd-I-25 Exit 254, Southeast Frontage Road I-25 Exit 254
· (R) Jefferson County: Republican Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, cost $10
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Central Committee, 5:30-7 p.m., 151 Peak One Blvd., Frisco
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting, 5:30-9 p.m., 1437 Bannock St., Denver
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
TUESDAY, SEPT. 8
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Wellington Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 3914 Roosevelt Ave., Wellington
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Cherry Creek Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 110 Glenmoor Dr., Englewood, cost $20, RSVP to June Robinson 303-752-2013
· (R) Huerfano County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 118 W. 6th St., Walsenburg
· (R) Huerfano County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 928 Russell Dr., Walsenburg
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Lone Tree Votes, 6-7:30 p.m., 9808 Sunningdale Blvd., Lone Tree
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: GOTV Committee Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., email gotv@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom meeting information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 3355 S. Monaco Pkwy., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 5 Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., to join the Zoom call visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86139546227
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Immigration Working Group Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1400 N. Lafayette St., Denver
· (L) Arapahoe County Libertarian Party: Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 21079 E. Mineral Dr., Aurora, contact chair@lparapahoe.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Fight the Power School-Session 1, 7-9 p.m., register at it.ly/fight-power-school
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 9
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., register for the virtual meeting at http://bcdp.co/EC-Meeting
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Virtual Town Hall Discussion on Gun Safety, 6 p.m., Zoom link at https://broomfielddems.org/calendar/virtual-town-hall-discussion-on-gun-safety/
· (R) Eagle County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1055 Edwards Village Blvd., Edwards
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: HD 35 Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 10701 Melody Dr., #411, Northglenn
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Casper for Colorado-Patriots’ Series, 6-8 p.m., 15600 W. 44th Ave., Golden, cost $50/person or $75/couple
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 38 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., register at https://www.arapahoedems.org
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Mountain West District Call, 7-8 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for Zoom call information.
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Criminal Justice Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., join the Zoom call at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86795136055W
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Finance Committee, 7:30-9 p.m., to join the Zoom call contact info@douglasdemocrats.org
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay, contact Richard Eisner 303-838-7491
THURSDAY, SEPT. 10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Core Leadership Team Meeting, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., for location information contact 303-277-1113 or headquarters@jeffcorepublicans.com
· (R) Denver/Jefferson County Republican Parties: Foothills Republican Club, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 6255 W. Quincy Ave., Denver, contact Rick Enstrom 720-346-6685
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Colorado Communities Connect Series-Black/POC, 12-1:30 p.m., for Zoom link visit https://coloradodems.org/calendar-of-events/
· (L) Boulder Libertarian Party: Lunch, 12:15-2 p.m., 645 30th St., Boulder
· Colorado General Assembly: Executive Committee of the Legislative Council, 1 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0109, Denver
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 930 Colorado Ave., Montrose, contact Scott Riba 970-596-9998
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Virtual Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., register at https://broomfielddems.org/calendar/broomfield-dems-september-virtual-monthly-meeting/
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 1 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5220 W. Warren Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Virtual HD 42 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., email HD42@arapahoedems.org for Google Meets link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., email info@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom call information
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 651 W. Beverly St., Elizabeth
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 5 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
FRIDAY, SEPT. 11
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Steering Committee Meeting, 5-6:30 p.m., for more information contact info@denverdsa.org
SATURDAY, SEPT. 12
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 815 7th St., Ft. Lupton, contact John Kivimaki 303-246-2716
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Democratic Breakfast Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 15350 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Meeting, 8-9 a.m., 4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: North Suburban Republican Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 9998 Grant St., Thornton, contact Dana West 303-280-0243
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: West Arapahoe Republican Forum, 9:15-11:15 a.m., 2255 W. Berry Ave., Littleton
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting, 9:30-10:30 a.m., for Zoom call information contact info@denverdemocrats.org
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: HD 32 Meeting, 7125 Mariposa St., Denver
· (L) Boulder Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters-North, 10-11:45 a.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Website Team Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., for Zoom meeting link contact Larry Dunn at larry@toaboyt.com
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 3 Meeting, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., email info@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Labor Committee Call, 12-1:30 p.m., for more information contact info@denverdsa.org
· (L) Boulder Libertarian Party: Longmont Leads with Logic Vigil, 1-2 p.m., 600 Main St., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Chapter Meeting, 2-4 p.m., to join the Zoom call visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: COBALT Gala, 5:30-9 p.m., 1701 California St., Denver
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Virtual Summer Picnic and Silent Auction, 6-8 p.m., contact info@larimerdems.org for more information
SUNDAY, SEPT. 13
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Fight the Power School-Recitation 1, 1-3 p.m., for more information contact info@denverdsa.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.