CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, SEPT. 28
· (R) Larimer County Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., $10, Johnson’s Corner SE Frontage Rd-I-25 Exit 254, Southeast Frontage Road I-25 Exit 254
· (R) Jefferson County: Republican Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, cost $10
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting, 5:30-9 p.m., 1437 Bannock St., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: 2020 Win Plan for PCPs and Volunteers, 6:30-7:30 p.m., join at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86458485822, or contactmeridith@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Pol-Ed After Dark, 6:30-8 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for Zoom call-in information
TUESDAY, SEPT. 29
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Retired Colorado Education Association Candidate Forum with Holly Herson, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., visit https://hollyfor48.com/upcoming-events/ for event call link
· City of Denver: Land Use, Transportation & Infrastructure Committee Meeting, 10:30 a.m., 1437 Bannock St., Room 450, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Defund Research and Pol Ed, 5:30-7 p.m., for Zoom call information contact info@denverdsa.org
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Immigration Working Group Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1400 N. Lafayette St., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Fight the Power School-Session 4, 7-9 p.m., register at bit.ly/fight-power-school or contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: 2020 Win Plan for PCPs and Volunteers, 6:30-7:30 p.m., join at ttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/88631686008, or contactmeridith@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: 1st Presidential Debate Watch Party, 6:45-9 p.m., to register visit https://live.remo.co/e/1st-presidential-debate-sept-29 or dougcodems.org
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 30
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Do the Right Thing-Film Screening and Discussion, 5:30-8:30 p.m., $20 suggested donation, register at arapahoedems.org
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: NonPartisan League of Women Voters Candidate Forum, 6:30-8 p.m., email janinereid@comcast.net to register for Zoom call
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Denver DSA Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register at http://bit.ly/ddsa-orientation or contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Women’s Initiative Monthly Webinar Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/5665259355734301965
THURSDAY, OCT. 1
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: South JeffCo Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 3901 S. Carr St., Lakewood, contact Rich Haas 303-718-6960 for more information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Summer of Protest-How Political Activism is Shaping 2020, 12-1 p.m., register at arapahoedems.org
· (L) Boulder LIbertarian Party: Libertarian Lunch, 12:15 -2 p.m., 645 30th St., Boulder
· Colorado Department of Education: How do you Support Executive Functioning During Online Learning, 2:30-3:15 p.m., register for the webinar at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/R366762
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Reagan Club of Colorado Monthly Meeting, 5:30-9 p.m., 541 E. 99th Pl., Thornton
· (R) Clear Creek County Republican Party: GOP Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1630 Miner St., Idaho Springs
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Defund Leadership Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/ddsa-defund-mtg
· (L) Douglas County Libertarian Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 12365 Pine Bluffs Way, Parker
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 332 W. Bijou St., Colorado Springs
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: County Executive Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 10730 E. Bethany Dr., Ste. 240, Aurora, contact secretary@arapahoedems.org if you are not on the committee and would like to attend
FRIDAY, OCT. 2
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Parker Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 11020 S. Pikes Peak Dr., #150, Parker, contact parkerrepublicans@outlook.com for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast, 8-9 a.m., 2910 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, contact alan@denvergop.org for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 560 S. Holly St., Denver
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Larimer Dems Drinking Liberally, 5-7 p.m., donate at http://secure.actblue.com/donate/drinklib, email vicechair1@larimerdems.org for an invite
SATURDAY, OCT. 3
· (R) Gunnison County Republican Party: GOP Meeting, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 10209 Hwy. 135., Almont, contact Jane Chaney at 970-349-7744 for more information
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Lit Drop with HD43 with Candidate Jenn Mitkowski, 9-11 a.m., register to jenn@jennforcolorado.com for the address
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 9-11:30 a.m., email HD4@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom meeting information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Labor Committee Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., email labor@denverdsa.org for more information on Slack Call
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Virtual Town Hall with Aurora Legislators, 10:15-12 p.m., register at arapahoedems.org and email questions to annam.mart95@gmail.com
· (D) Mesa County Democratic Party: Dine-N-Dems, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., email mesacountydemocraticparty@gmail.com for location information or call 970-549-8544
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Food Drive for Covenant Cupboard Food Pantry, 12-2 p.m., 11350 E. Orchard Rd., Englewood, contact info@covcupboard.org for more information
· (L) Boulder Libertarian Party: Longmont Leads with Logic Weekly Vigil, 1-2 p.m., 600 Main St., Longmont
SUNDAY, OCT. 4
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Fight the Power School-Recitation 4, 1-3 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Youth on Record Virtual Fundraiser, 4-6 p.m., contact info@dougcodems.org for more information
