CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, SEPT. 21
· (R) Larimer County Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., $10, Johnson’s Corner SE Frontage Rd-I-25 Exit 254, Southeast Frontage Road I-25 Exit 254
· (R) Jefferson County: Republican Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, cost $10
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Audit Committee, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court Chambers, Denver
· City of Denver: City Council Budget Hearings for Dept. of Housing Stability, 10 a.m., virtual link available at denvergov.org/citycouncil
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Left Hand of Liberty Lunch Bunch, 12-2 p.m., 609 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Broomfield Republican Women, 12:30-2:30 p.m., 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield, contact Susie Hranicka 303-469-2679 or communications@broomfieldrepublicanwomen.com, cost $15
· City of Denver: City Council Budget Hearings for Community Planning and Development, 1 p.m., virtual link available at denvergov.org/citycouncil
· DRCOG: Adams County Transportation Forum-Technical Committee, 2:3-3:30 p.m., for video call information contact drcog@drcog.org
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting, 5:30-9 p.m., 1437 Bannock St., Denver
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: EcoSoc Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at http://bit.ly/ecosoc-sep
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: 2020 General Election GOTV-Strategy+Messaging for Precinct Organizers, 6:30-8 p.m., register at https://www.epcodemparty.org/precinct-organizers
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Outreach and Inclusion Team Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5735 Arapahoe, Suite A, Boulder, members are also encourage to dial into the meeting by calling 712-770-3729 with access code 347218
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Ranchland Republican Women, 7-9 p.m., 651 Beverly St., Elizabeth
TUESDAY, SEPT. 22
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Audit Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court Chambers, Denver
· City of Denver: City Council Budget Hearings for Denver Human Services, 1:30 p.m., virtual link available at denvergov.org/citycouncil
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 ‘Heather Gardens’ Meeting, 4-5 p.m., for Zoom link contact info@arapahoedems.org
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Defund Pol Ed Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., for more information contact info@denverdsa.org
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Lone Tree Votes, 6-7:30 p.m., 9808 Sunningdale Blvd., Lone Tree
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: SEAR-Southest Republican Forum, 6-8:30 p.m., 23155 E. Heritage Pkwy., Aurora
· (R) Fremont County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 603 Main St., Cañon City
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Tech Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., for Zoom link contact info@denverdsa.org
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Immigration Working Group Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1400 N. Lafayette St., Denver
· (D) Morgan County Democratic Party: Taxes Taxes Taxes, 7-8 p.m., presented by Reeves Brown of Building a Better Colorado, to join visit https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcuc-iorjgvE9EuA2W1ma7VIzzktBfEBy3M
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Fight the Power School-Session 3, 7-9 p.m., register for the Zoom call at bit.ly/fight-power-school
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Energy and Environment Committee, 7-9 p.m., for more information contact info@denverdemocrats.org
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 23
· City of Denver: City Council Budget Hearings for Denver Parks and Recreation, 9 a.m., virtual link available at denvergov.org/citycouncil
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Lincoln Club of Colorado September Lunch, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 1776 Grant St., Denver, donate and RSVP at https://www.lincolnclubofcolorado.org, limited to 50 guests
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Club Meeting, 12-1:30 p.m., 2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, contact Ingrid Mitts 970-224-1927 or imitts1@msn.com
· City of Denver: City Council Budget Hearings for Denver Public Library, 1 p.m., virtual link available at denvergov.org/citycouncil
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Operations Working Group, 1:30-3:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Red Rocks Conference Room, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Orientations WG Admin. Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., for more information contact info@denverdsa.org
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Meet and Greet hosted by Fort Collins City Councilmember Ross Cuniff with Sen. Joann Ginal, 7-8 p.m., for updates visit http://bit.ly/2DAVUfB
THURSDAY, SEPT. 24
· City of Denver: City Council Budget Hearings for Denver International Airport, 9 a.m., virtual link available at denvergov.org/citycouncil
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Lunch, 12:15-2 p.m., 645 30th St., Boulder
· City of Denver: City Council Budget Hearings for Citizen Oversight Board, 1:30 p.m., virtual link available at denvergov.org/citycouncil
· (D) Douglas County Democrats: Drinking Liberally-South Metro, 6-8 p.m., 501 E. County Line, Littleton
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Broomfield Conversations-Health Care Ballot Initiatives, 6:30-7:30 p.m., register at https://broomfielddems.org/calendar/broomfield-conversations-health-care-ballot-initiatives/ and submit questions to volunteer@broomfielddems.org
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., for Zoom link contact HD41@arapahoedems.org
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Broomfield Telephone Townhall, 7-8 p.m., residents can call 855-695-3744 or sign up at https://broomfield.org/3157/Contact-Connect# to be called directly
FRIDAY, SEPT. 25
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Republicans of Highlands Ranch, 7-8:30 a.m., 52 W. Springer Ave., Highlands Ranch, contact Jeff Wasden 720-628-4787
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Steering Committee Meeting, 5-6 p.m., for more information contact info@denverdsa.org
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Labor Advisory Committee, 6-7 p.m., 8725 W. 14th Ave., Lakewood
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Virtual Fundraiser for Sally Boccella with Guest Speaker Marlon Reis, 5:30 p.m., send questions to info@sallyforcolorado.com and sign up at https://www.sallyforcolorado.com/events
SATURDAY, SEPT. 26
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Aurora Republican Forum, 9-10 a.m., 14201 E. Evans Dr., Aurora, contact Lee Ormiston at president@aurorarepublicanforum.com, cost $5
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Highlands Ranch Lit Drops with HD 43 Candidate Jenn Mitkowski, 9-11 a.m., RSVP to jenn@jennforcolorado.com
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 9:15-11 a.m., email HD9@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom link
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters North, 10-11:45 a.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., 4879 Crown Blvd., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., email HD2@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Labor Committee Call, 12-1:30 p.m., for Zoom link contact info@denverdsa.org
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: ONE Colorado-2020 Ally Awards, 12-2 p.m., register at https://onecolorado.salsalabs.org
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Longmont Leads with Logic Vigil, 1-2 p.m., 600 Main St., Longmont
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Republican Candidate Forum & Fall BBQ, 4-6 p.m., 4189 SH-86, Elizabeth
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: 2020 Democratic Party of Denver Annual Dinner, 5-7 p.m., for more information visit https://act.myngp.com/Forms/-895991035914197401 or contact 303-623-4762
SUNDAY, SEPT. 27
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Highlands Ranch Lit Drops with HD 43 Candidate Jenn Mitkowski, 9-11 a.m., RSVP to jenn@jennforcolorado.com
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Fight the Power School-Recitation 3, 1-3 p.m., for more information contact info@denverdsa.org
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Sheridan Days-Drive Through Parade, 4000 S. Lowell Blvd., Sheridan, for more information on times contact info@arapahoedems.org
