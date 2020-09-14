CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, SEPT. 14
· (R) Larimer County Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., $10, Johnson’s Corner SE Frontage Rd-I-25 Exit 254, Southeast Frontage Road I-25 Exit 254
· (R) Jefferson County: Republican Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, cost $10
· (R) Chaffee County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 3:30-6 p.m., contact 303-758-3333 for location information
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Eagle Rd, Silverthorne
· City of Denver: General Pubic Comment Session, 5 p.m., 1437 Bannock St., Room 450, Denver
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting, 5:30-9 p.m., 1437 Bannock St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: County Officers Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 574 S. Broadway, Denver
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Young Republicans Committee, 6:30-8 p.m., 1975 Legacy Cir, Elizabeth, contact Andrea Richardson at richardsonam2014@gmail.com
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: EcoSoc Book Club, 6:30-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at http://bit.ly/ecosoc-bookclub-sep
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., for location information contact dengophd6@gmail.com
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 40 Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., email HD40@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Pol-Ed Discussion Follow Up, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the call info@denverdsa.org
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Executive Committee, 7-9 p.m., 8484 S. Valley Hwy., Englewood
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Board Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver, attend via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6558676309
TUESDAY, SEPT. 15
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: High Country Republicans Club Meeting, 7-8:30 a.m., 30790 Stagecoach Blvd., #101, Evergreen, contact Art Onweller 303-670-1540
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver
· (R) Durango County Republican Party: Southwest Republican Women Luncheon, 12-1 p.m., 501 Camino Del Rio, Durango, reservations required swrepublicanwomen@gmail.com
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Defund Research Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., for location information contact info@denverdsa.org
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 1441 E. Horsetooth Rd., Fort Collins, contact Christy Fagerlin 970-493-7745
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Meetup in Denver, 6:30-8 p.m., 3480 Park Ave W., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Log Cabin Republicans, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., for location information contact 720-787-7691
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Immigration Working Group Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1400 N. Lafayette St., Denver
· (L) Pueblo/Otero County Libertarian Party: Meetup, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 219 S. Grand Ave., Pueblo
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., email vicechair@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom call information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Mountain Republican Women’s Club, 7-9 p.m., 24933 Club House Cir, Golden, RSVP at 303-670-6555
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Fight the Power School-Session 2, 7-9 p.m., register for the call at bit.ly/fight-power-school
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 16
· City of Denver: City Council Budget Hearings, 9 a.m., 1437 Bannock St., Room 389, Denver
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 135 County Center Dr., Pagosa Springs
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Liberty on the Rocks, 1:30-2:30 p.m., 80 S. Madison St., Denver
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 4:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Suite 700, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Healthcare Committee Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., for more information contact info@denverdsa.org
· (L) Mesa County Libertarian Party: Mesa County Social, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 120 North Ave., Grand Junction
· DRCOG: Finance and Budget Committee, 6 p.m., 1001 17th St., Suite 700, Denver
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Young Republicans, 6-8 p.m., 1228 Elizabeth St., Unit D1, Fort Collins, contact Kevin Anstett 970-481-3066
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: CDP Labor Initiative Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver, contact Sara Gagliardi 303-887-1723 for more information
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Democratic Women of Boulder County Evening Luncheon, 6-8 p.m., for more information contact comms@bocodems.org
· DRCOG: Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Young Dems Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., email info@denveryoungdems.org for meeting information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Electoral Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., for more information contact info@denverdsa.org
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Parker Dems Monthly Zoom Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 20105 Main St., Parker
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Jewish Republicans, 7:30-9 p.m., 499 S. Elm St., Denver
THURSDAY, SEPT. 17
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: South JeffCo Republicans, 7-8 a.m., 3901 S. Carr St., Lakewood, contact Bill Schroeder 720-360-7836
· City of Denver: City Council Budget Hearings, 9:30 a.m., 1437 Bannock St., Room 389, Denver
· (R) Pueblo County Republican Party: Steel City Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 3020 Hart Rd., Pueblo, contact Katherine Gibbs at hdutygib@msn.com
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Colorado Communities Connect Series-Latinx, 12-1:30 p.m., join via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/97690404637?pwd=b2I0N1ZsYlBGV2dDUitwcGk5Vngrdz09
· (L) Boulder Libertarian Party: Lunch, 12:15-2 p.m., 645 30th St., Boulder
· City of Denver: City Council Budget Hearings, 1 p.m., 1437 Bannock St., Room 389, Denver
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Fundraiser for Congressman Joe Neguse, 6-7 p.m., RSVP at https://broomfielddems.org/calendar/fundraiser-for-congressman-joe-neguse/ or email madeline@joeneguseforcongress.com with questions
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Defund Bi-Weekly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/ddsa-defund-mtg
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Republican Liberty Caucus, 6-8 p.m., 80 S. Madison St., Denver
· (L) El Paso County Libertarian Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-9 p.m., 2910 E. Platte Ave., Colorado Springs
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: North JeffCo Tea Party, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 9751 W. 49th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Jimi McFarland 720-732-3758
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Young Republicans Social, 6:30-8 p.m., 9239 Park Meadows Dr., Lone Tree
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Diversity and Inclusion Committee, 6:30-9 p.m., 574 S. Broadway, Denver
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., email vicechair1@larimerdems.org for Zoom link
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Jefferson County Affiliate Meetup, 7-9 p.m., 7306 W. Bowles Ave., Littleton
FRIDAY, SEPT. 18
· City of Denver: City Council Budget Hearings, 9 a.m., 1437 Bannock St., Room 389, Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Colorado Republican Business Coalition Monthly Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 901 Auraria Pkwy., Denver
· DRCOG: Advisory Committee on Aging, 11 a.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver
· (R) Mesa County Republican Party: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 743 Horizon Dr., Grand Junction, RSVP at mesacountygop.com or mesacountyrepublicanparty@gmail.com
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Club, 12-1 p.m., 25 Colorado Ave., Montrose, contact Dianna Coram 970-249-0724
· City of Denver: City Council Budget Hearings, 1 p.m., 1437 Bannock St., Room 389, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: DEI Program-Edu-Related Ballot Issues, 1:30-3:30 p.m., email coloradoeducate@gmail.com for Zoom link
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Drinking Liberally, 5-7 p.m., email vicechair1@larimerdems.org for an invite
SATURDAY, SEPT. 19
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Republican Women/Trumpeteers, 9-10:30 a.m., 10451 Huron St., Northglenn, RSVP to Jeanne Woody at 303-263-0479
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Monthly Meeting, 9:30-11:30 a.m., email HD8@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom call information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., email HD2@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom call information
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Longmont Leads with Logic Vigil, 1-2 p.m., 600 Main St., Longmont
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Candidate Rally & Central Committee Meeting, 1-3 p.m., for location information contact 303-277-1113
SUNDAY, SEPT. 20
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Fight the Power School-Recitation 2, 1-3 p.m., for more information contact info@denverdsa.org
· (R) Lincoln Club of Colorado: Drinkin' with Lincoln and 2020 GOP Candidates, 6-8 p.m., 273 Adams St., Denver, RSVP to lincolnclubofcolorado@gmail.com
