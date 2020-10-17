CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
Oct. 20-Nov. 3: Denver voters who need to have their ballot picked up can contact info@denverdemcrats.org to make arrangements. Ballots can be picked up at the door with both people wearing masks or arrangements can be made for a no-contact pick up.
MONDAY, OCT. 26
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· DRCOG: Transportation Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, for more information contact drcog@drcog.org
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: YES on 118 Phone Bank, 5:30-7 p.m., visit http://bit.ly/mon-yes-on-118-pb to register for the Zoom call
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting, 5:30-9 p.m., to join the virtual meeting visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ with password Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Pol-Ed After Dark, 6:30-8 p.m., email info@denverdsa.org for call-in information and more details
TUESDAY, OCT. 27
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Volunteer Opportunity for HD1-Ballot Chasing Phone Calls, if interested contact HD1@denverdemocrats.org to sign up
· City of Denver: Land Use, Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, 10:30 a.m., to join the virtual meeting visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_oHyXcJ7ETQ-LJuFdpcEV5A with password Denver
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Club, 12-1:30 p.m., 2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, contact Ingrid Mitts 970-224-1927 or imitts1@msn.com
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Democrats of HD 41 Meeting, 4-5 p.m., for more information on the Zoom meeting contact info@arapahoedems.org
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Defund-Research and Pol-Ed, 5:30-7 p.m., to join the Zoom call visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5146896863
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: CDP Chairs Call, 6-7 p.m., to join the meeting contact info@arapahoedems.org
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Southeast Aurora Republican Forum, 6-8:30 p.m., 23155 E. Heritage Pkwy., Aurora
· (R) Fremont County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 603 Main St., Cañon City
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Tech Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., to register for the Zoom call visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZErde-spj4sGtZTJTfgjCOkB_kyYWr4xFz9 or denverdsa.org/events
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Immigration Working Group Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1400 N. Lafayette St., Denver
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28
· Lincoln Club of Colorado: October Luncheon with David Flaherty (CEO of Magellan Strategies), 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 1776 Grant St., Denver, make online payment at https://www.lincolnclubofcolorado.org, RSVP as event is limited to 50 attendees
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Operations Working Group, 1:30-3:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Red Rocks Conference Room, for more information contact drcog@drcog.org
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Talk-Time Outdoors & Yard Sign Pick Up with Sen. Joanna Ginal, 4-6 p.m., sign up for updates at http://bit.ly/2DAVUfB or 970-286-7974
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Denver DSA Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at http://bit.ly/ddsa-orientation
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Women’s Initiative Monthly Webinar Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., to sign up visit ttps://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/5665259355734301965
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Jail Support Training + Updates, 7-8:30 p.m., for more information contact info@denverdsa.org
THURSDAY, OCT. 29
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Colorado Communities Connect Series-ALL OF US, 12-1:30 p.m., to join the Zoom call visit coloradodems.org or https://zoom.us/j/99976671087?pwd=cW9nZnNQSU9vc2hPQVZoRWlIWEpEQT09
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Lunch, 12:15-2 p.m., 645 30th St., Boulder, contact Bill Gibson libertybillgibson@gmail.com, to join the Zoom call visit https://lpcolorado.org/event/boulder-libertarian-lunch-2020-08-20/
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Defund Bi-Weekly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/ddsa-defund-mtg
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Volunteer Opportunity-HD5 GOTV Work Block, 6:30-8 p.m., email HD5@denverdemocrats.org for more information
FRIDAY, OCT. 30
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Republicans of Highlands Ranch, 7-8:30 a.m., 52 W. Springer Ave., Highlands Ranch, contact Jeff Wasden 720-628-4787
· Urban League Young Professionals of Metro Denver: “Enough is Enough” Black Vote March & Ballot Drive, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., meet at 2650 Walnut St., Denver
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Larimer Dems Drinking Liberally, 5-7 p.m., donate at http://secure.actblue.com/donate/drinklib, contact vicechair1@larimerdems.org for an invite
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Labor Advisory Committee, 6-7 p.m., 8725 W. 14th Ave., Lakewood, for more information contact 303-237-1359
SATURDAY, OCT. 31
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Open Space Clean Up, 9-11 a.m., meet at Brunner Farmhouse at 640 Main St, Broomfield, contact Patti Carr at 303-912-3738 or patti@pcarr.net
· Urban League Young Professionals of Metro Denver: “Enough is Enough” Black Vote March & Ballot Drive, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., meet at 2650 Walnut St., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Labor Committee Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., email labor@denverdsa.org for meeting information
· (R) Denver Republican Party/Colorado Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Longmont Leads with Logic Vigil, 1-2 p.m., 600 Main St., Longmont
SUNDAY, NOV. 1
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: YES on 118 Phone Bank, 2:30-5 p.m., visit http://bit.ly/sun-yes-on-118-pb to register for the Zoom call
