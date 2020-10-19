CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
Oct. 20-Nov. 3: Denver voters who need to have their ballot picked up can contact info@denverdemcrats.org to make arrangements. Ballots can be picked up at the door with both people wearing masks or arrangements can be made for a no-contact pick up.
MONDAY, OCT. 19
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Committee Meeting, 8:30-10 a.m., to join the virtual meeting contact drcog@drcog.org or call 303-455-1000
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Left Hand of Liberty Lunch, 12-2 p.m., 609 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Republican Women, 12:30-2:30 p.m., 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield, cost $15, RSVP to Susie Hranicka 303-469-2679
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Governance Subcommittee, 4-5 p.m., to join the virtual meeting contact drcog@drcog.org or call 303-455-1000
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: YES on 118 Phone Bank, 5:30-7 p.m., visit http://bit.ly/mon-yes-on-118-pb to register for the Zoom call
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting, 5:30-9 p.m., to join the Zoom meeting https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3GN7Zv99SluXrlm4UC8NLQ with password Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Labor Initiative Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver, contact Sara Gagliardi 303-887-1723 for more information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Outreach and Inclusion Team Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5735 Arapahoe Ave., Suite A, Boulder, participants can all dial in at 712-770-3729 with access code 347218
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Core Tech Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 574 S. Broadway, Denver
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Ranchland Republican Women, 7-9 p.m., 651 Beverly St., Elizabeth, contact Marlene Groves 303-621-1111 for more information
TUESDAY, OCT. 20
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: High Country Republican Club Meeting, 7-8:30 a.m., 30790 Stagecoach Blvd., #101, Evergreen, contact Art Onweller 303-670-1540 for more information
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver
· (R) Durango County Republican Party: Southwest Republican Women Luncheon, 12-1 p.m., 501 Camino Del Rio, Durango, RSVP required to swrepublicanwomen@gmail.com
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 1441 E. Horsetooth Rd., Fort Collin, contact Christy Fagerlin 970-493-7745 for more information
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., contact Will Sander 970-371-1368 for location information
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Racial Injustice with Rep. Leslie Herod, 6:30-7:30 p.m., register at https://broomfielddems.org/calendar/broomfield-conversations-racial-injustice-with-rep-leslie-herod/ and submit questions in advance to volunteer@broomfielddems.org
· (L) Denver County Libertarian Party: Meetup, 6:30-8 p.m., 3480 Park Ave. W., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., for location information contact 720-787-7691
· (L) Pueblo and Otero County Libertarian Parties: Meetup, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 219 S. Grand Ave., Pueblo
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Immigration Working Group Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1400 N. Lafayette St., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Log Cabin Republicans, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver, contact co@logcabin.org for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., email vicechair@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom call information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Mountain Republican Women’s Club, 7-9 p.m., 24933 Club House Cir., Golden, RSVP to 303-670-6555 or contact Delores Kopp at knoxkopps@msn.com
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21
· City of Denver: Safety, Housing, Education & Homelessness Committee, 10:30 a.m., to join the Zoom meeting visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SrJLqP3TTRqWZrnyFczQ1A with password Denver
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Finance Subcommittee, 11a.m.-12 p.m., to join the virtual meeting contact drcog@drcog.org or call 303-455-1000
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 135 Country Center Dr., Pagosa Springs
· (L) Denver County Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 1:30-2:30 p.m., 80 S. Madison St., Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Capital Development Committee, 2 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Operations Subcommittee, 3-4 p.m., to join the virtual meeting contact drcog@drcog.org or call 303-455-1000
· (L) Mesa County Libertarian Party: Social, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 120 North Ave., Grand Junction
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Young Republicans, 6-8 p.m., 1228 Elizabeth St., Unit D1, Fort Collins, contact Kevin Anstett 970-481-3066
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Denver Young Dems Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., email info@denveryoungdems.org for meeting information
· Colorado Startups Meet & Greet with John Hickenlooper, 7-8 p.m., to join the Facebook live event visit https://fb.me/e/1eG8tTTKT
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Jail Support Training+Updates, 7-8:30 p.m., 1400 N. Lafayette St., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Orientation Facilitator Training, 7-8:30 p.m., register for the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAucuCtqDIsE9x6cUJQdtrA5BXDFe6d5usq
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Parker Dems Monthly Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 20105 Main St., Parker
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Jewish Republicans, 7:30-9 p.m., 499 S. Elm St., Denver
THURSDAY, OCT. 22
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Democratic Women of Boulder County Luncheon, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., contact info@bocodems.org or call 720-526-2104 for more information
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Lunch, 12:15-2 p.m., 645 30th St., Boulder
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., RSVP to hd7@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom call
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Town Hall with Congressman Jason Crow and African American Initiative of the Colorado Democrats, 6-7 p.m., 1800 S. Peoria St., Aurora, social distancing and masks are required
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Defund Leadership Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 1400 N. Lafayette St., Denver
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Drinking Liberally-South Metro, 6-8 p.m., 501 E. County Line, Littleton
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., email HD41@arapahoedems.org for call-in information
FRIDAY, OCT. 23
· DRCOG: Small Communities, Hot Topics, 9-11:30 a.m., to register for the event visit https://drcog.org/node/978045
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Steering Committee Meeting, 5-6 p.m., 1400 N. Lafayette St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Soul to Sole Soiree, 7-9 p.m., email HD7@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom link
SATURDAY, OCT. 24
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Aurora Republican Forum, 9-10 a.m., 14201 E. Evans Dr., Aurora, cost $5, contact Lee Ormiston at president@aurorarepublicanforum.com
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 9:15-11 a.m., email HD9@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom call information
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters-North, 10-11:45 a.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Longmont Leads with Logic Vigil, 1-2 p.m., 600 Main St., Longmont
SUNDAY, OCT. 25
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: YES on 118 Phone Bank, 2:30-5 p.m., visit http://bit.ly/yes-on-118-pb to register for the Zoom call
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.