CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, OCT. 12
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Chaffee County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 3:30-6 p.m., for location information contact David Williams 719-239-1813
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Mutual Aid Fund Call, 5:30-7 p.m., register for the call at http://bit.ly/mutual-aid-planning
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting, 5:30-9 p.m., 1437 Bannock St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: County Officers Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 574 S. Broadway, Denver
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Young Republicans Committee, 6:30-8 p.m., 1975 Legacy Cir., Elizabeth, contact Andrea Richardson at richardsonam2014@gmail.com
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., for location contact dengophd6@gmail.com
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 40 Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., for more information contact info@arapahoedems.org
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Pol-Ed Follow Up Discussion, 7-8 p.m., register for the call at bit.ly/sept-pol-ed
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Executive Committee, 7-9 p.m., 8484 S. Valley Hwy., Englewood
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Board Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver, visit https://lpcolorado.org/event/lpco-board-meeting-2020-08-10/ for Zoom call information
TUESDAY, OCT. 13
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Wellington Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 3914 Roosevelt Ave., Wellington
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Cherry Creek Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 110 Glenmoor Dr., Englewood, RSVP to June Robinson at 303-752-2013, cost $20
· (R) Huerfano County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 118 W. 6th St., Walsenburg
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Defund-Research and Pol Ed, 5:30-7 p.m., join the Zoom call at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5146896863
· (R) Huerfano County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 928 Russell St., Walsenburg
· (D) El Paso Democratic Party: 2nd Tuesday Monthly Community Gathering, 6-7:30 p.m., register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5086768908680953103 or visit epcodemparty.org
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 1565 N. Raleigh St., #100, Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 5 Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., to join the Zoom call visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86139546227
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Immigration Working Group Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1400 N. Lafayette St., Denver
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 14
· DRCOG: Boulder County Transportation Forum-Technical Advisory Committee & Policy Advisory Committee, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., to register for the call visit https://drcog.org/node/978044 or dial in 720-400-7859
· DRCOG: Jefferson County Transportation Forum/Action and Advocacy Group, 1-3 p.m., to register and join the meeting visit https://drcog.org/node/978064 or dial in 408-418-9388
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at http://bcdp.co/EC-Meeting or call in 720-928-9299
· (R) Eagle County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1055 Edwards Village Blvd., Edwards
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Virtual Fundraiser for Sally with Guest Speaker Governor Jared Polis, 6-7 p.m., to join the event and donate visit https://secure.actblue.com/donate/octgov
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Healthcare Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for location information
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: HD 35 Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 10701 Melody Dr., #411, Northglenn
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Mountain West District Call, 7-8 p.m., for more information contact info@denverdsa.org
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Denver DSA Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register at http://bit.ly/ddsa-orientation
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Criminal Justice Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact info@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom call information
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay, contact Richard Eisner 303-838-7491 for more information
THURSDAY, OCT. 15
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: South JeffCo Republicans, 7-8 a.m., 3901 S. Carr St., Lakewood, contact Bill Schroeder 720-360-7836
· (R) Pueblo County Republican Party: Steel City Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., contact Katherine Gibbs at hdutygib@msn.com for location information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Colorado Communities Connect Series-Rural, 12-1:30 p.m., connect to Zoom call https://zoom.us/j/92173195182?pwd=Rlk5OHdGTDc1M3dwUWFLMWxIem56dz09
· (L) Boulder Libertarian Party: Lunch, 12:15-2 p.m., 645 30th St., Boulder
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Defund Bi-Weekly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/ddsa-defund-mtg
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Liberty Caucus, 6-8 p.m., 80 S. Madison St., Denver
· (L) Libertarian Party of El Paso County: Monthly Meeting, 6-9 p.m., 2886 S. Circle Dr., Colorado Springs
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: North JeffCo Tea Party, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 9751 W. 49th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Jimi McFarland 720-732-3758
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Young Republicans Social, 6:30-8 p.m., 9239 Park Meadows Dr., Lone Tree
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Diversity and Inclusion Committee, 6:30-9 p.m., 574 S. Broadway, Denver
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., email vicechair1@larimerdems.org for invite
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver
· (L) Libertarian Party of Jefferson County: Affiliate Meetup, 7-9 p.m., 10350 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood, contact Mike Spalding 206-202-1150 for more information
FRIDAY, OCT. 16
· DRCOG: Advisory Committee on Aging, 11 a.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver
· (R) Colorado Republican Business Coalition: Monthly Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 901 Auraria Pkwy., Denver
· (R) Mesa County Republican Party: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 743 Horizon Dr., Grand Junction, RSVP at mesacountygop.org or email mesacountyrepublicanparty@gmail.com
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Club, 12-1 p.m., 25 Colorado Ave., Montrose, contact Dianna Coram 970-249-0724 for more information
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Larimer Dems Drinking Liberally, 5-7 p.m., email vicechair1@larimerdems.org for an invite and donate at http://secure.actblue.com/donate/drinklib
SATURDAY, OCT. 17
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Republican Women/Trumpeteers, 9-10:30 a.m., 10451 Huron St., Northglenn, RSVP to Jeanne Woody 303-263-0479
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Monthly Meeting, 9:30-11 a.m., email HD8@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Labor Committee Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., email labor@denverdsa.org for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party/Libertarian Party of Colorado: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., email HD2@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (L) Libertarian Party of Boulder County: Longmont Leads with Logic Vigil, 1-2 p.m., 600 Main St., Longmont
SUNDAY, OCT. 18
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Organizing Council Meeting, 11a.m.-2 p.m., email info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Lone Tree Votes Ballot Review by League of Women Voters, 2-4 p.m., 9808 Sunningdale Blvd., Lone Tree
