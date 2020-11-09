CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, NOV. 9
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Chaffee County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 3:30-6 p.m., contact David Williams at 719-239-1813 for location information
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Membership Strategy Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m.,for location contact info@denverdsa.org
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: County Officers Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 574 S. Broadway, Denver
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Young Republicans Committee, 6:30-8 p.m., 1975 Legacy Cir, Elizabeth, contact Andrea Richardson richarsonam2014@gmail.com
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., for location contact dengophd6@gmail.com
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Pol-Ed Follow Up Discussion, 7-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at bit.ly/sept-pol-ed
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Board Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 8484 S. Valley Hwy., Englewood
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 40 Meeting, 7:30-9:30 p.m., for meeting details contact info@arapahoedems.org
TUESDAY, NOV. 10
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Wellington Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 3914 Roosevelt Ave., Wellington
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Cherry Creek Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 110 Glenmoor Dr., Englewood, cost $20, RSVP to June Robinson at 303-752-2013
· Colorado General Assembly: Capitol Building Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court Chambers, Denver
· (R) Huerfano County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 118 W 6th St., Walsenburg
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Defund-Research and Pol-Ed, 5:30-7 p.m., join the Zoom call at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5146896863
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: 2nd Tuesday Monthly Community Gathering, 6-7:30 p.m., to join visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/752341349
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: GOTV Committee Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., email gotv@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom call link
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 5 Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., to join the Zoom meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86139546227
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Immigration Working Group Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1400 N. Lafayette St., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 3355 S. Monaco Pkwy., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 1 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5220 W. Warren Ave., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 5 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11
· Colorado Department of Education: State Board of Education Meeting, ALL DAY, 201 E. Colfax Ave., State Board Room 1st Floor, Denver, for more information contact state.board@cde.state.co.us or 202-866-6817
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Five Points Business Improvement District: Monthly Meeting with host CouncilwomanCandi CdeBaca, 2:30-3:30 p.m., 2401 Welton St., Denver
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., to register for the Zoom meeting visit http://bcdp.co/EC-Meeting or listen to audio by calling 720-928-9299 with webinar ID 874 5904 3101
· (R) Eagle County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1055 Edwards Village Blvd., Edwards
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: HD 35 Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 10701 Melody Dr., Suite 411, Northglenn
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Mountain West District Call, 7-8 p.m., for call information contact info@denverdsa.org
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Criminal Justice Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact info@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom meeting link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Denver DSA Orientation Call, 7:30-8:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at http://bit.ly/ddsa-orientation
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay, contact Richard Eisner 303-838-7491
THURSDAY, NOV. 12
· Colorado Department of Education: State Board of Education Meeting, ALL DAY, 201 E. Colfax Ave., State Board Room 1st Floor, Denver, for more information contact state.board@cde.state.co.us or 202-866-6817
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 10:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· DRCOG: Metro Vision Idea Exchange-Let’s Walk and Roll-Sharing Streets Safely, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., register for the virtual meeting at https://drcog.org/node/978072
· (R) Denver/Jefferson County Republican Party: Foothills Republicans Club, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 6255 W. Quincy Ave., Denver, contact Rick Enstrom 720-346-6685
· DRCOG: Quarterly City and County Managers Forum, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., register for the free event at https://drcog.org/node/978464
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 930 Colorado Ave., Montrose, contact Scott Riba 970-596-9998
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Conservation Colorado Rebel with a Cause Annual Fundraiser, 6-7:30 p.m., RSVP at arapahoedems.org
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Defund Bi-Weekly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/ddsa-defund-mtg
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., for Zoom call information contact info@broomfielddems.org
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 651 W. Beverly St., Elizabeth
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., for Zoom meeting link contact info@denverdemocrats.org
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: County Executive Meeting, 7:30-9 p.m., 10730 E. Bethany Dr., Suite 240, Aurora, contact secretary@arapahoedems.org if you are not on the committee and would like to attend
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 42 Monthly Meeting, 8-9:30 p.m., email HD42@arapahoedems.org for Google Meets link
FRIDAY, NOV. 13
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
SATURDAY, NOV. 14
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Weld Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 815 7th St., Ft. Lupton, RSVP John Kivimaki 303-246-2716
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Meeting, 8-9 a.m., 4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: North Suburban Republican Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 9998 Grant St., Thornton, contact Dana West 303-280-0243, cost $5
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting, 9:30-10:30 a.m., for Zoom meeting link contact info@denverdemocrats.org
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Democratic Breakfast Forum, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 15350 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: HD 32 Meeting, 10-11 a.m., 7125 Mariposa St., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Labor Committee Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., email labor@denverdsa.org for Slack meeting information
· (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10-11:45 a.m., 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Website Team Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., for Zoom meeting link contact Larry Dunn at larry@toaboyt.com
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: State Executive Committee Meeting, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., for details contact 303-623-4762
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 3 Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., for meeting details contact info@arapahoedems.org
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: State Central Committee, 2-4 p.m., for details contact 303-623-4762
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Chapter Meeting, 2-4 p.m., to join the Zoom call contact info@denverdsa.org
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Volunteer Appreciation Event, 3-4 p.m., to register for the Zoom call visit http://broomfielddems.org/calendar/
SUNDAY, NOV. 15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.