CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
Oct. 20-Nov. 3: Denver voters who need to have their ballot picked up can contact info@denverdemcrats.org to make arrangements. Ballots can be picked up at the door with both people wearing masks or arrangements can be made for a no-contact pick up.
MONDAY, NOV. 2
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Committee: Governance Subcommittee, 4-5 p.m., for meeting information contact drcog@drcog.org
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: GOP Central Committee Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 151 Peak One Blvd., Frisco
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: YES on 118 Phone Bank, 5:30-7 p.m., visit http://bit.ly/mon-yes-on-118-pb to register for the Zoom call
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Ecosocialism Phone Club, 6:30-8 p.m., register for the Zoom call at http://bit.ly/ecosoc-books
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
TUESDAY, NOV. 3
· (R) Collegiate Peaks Republican Women’s Forum, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista
· (R) Delta County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 21987 Austin Rd., Austin, contact Angie Many at 970-210-0948
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Immigration Working Group Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1400 N. Lafayette St., Denver
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Field Leadership Action Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5735 A. Arapahoe Ave., Boulder
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Castle Rock District Meeting, 7-8:45 p.m., email info@douglasdemocrats.org for Zoom meeting information
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: North JeffCo Republican Women, 7-9 p.m., 9100 100th Ave., Westminster, contact bmcadam45@gmail.com for more information
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 4
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 7401 S. Clinton St., Englewood, contact Myron Spanier 303-877-2940
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Committee-Finance Subcommittee, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., for meeting information contact drcog@drcog.org
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 3 p.m., 1001 17th St., Suite 700, Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party/Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-8:30 p.m., 80 S. Madison St., Denver
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Longmont Area Democrats Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 2121 Miller Dr., Classroom Bldg., Longmont
· (D) DRCOG: RTD Accountability Committee-Operations Subcommittee, 3-4 p.m., for meeting information contact drcog@drcog.org
· DRCOG: Board Work Session, 4 p.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver
· DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee, 5:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Douglas Fir Conference Room, Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Log Cabin Republicans Happy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Finance Committee, 7-8:30 p.m., contact info@douglasdemocrats.org for Zoom call information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Housing Justice Committee Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., email housing@denverdsa.org for Zoom meeting information
THURSDAY, NOV. 5
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: South JeffCo Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 3901 S. Carr St., Lakewood, contact Rich Haas 303-718-6960 for more information
· (L) Boulder Libertarian Party: Boulder Lunch, 12:15-2 p.m.,645 30th St., Boulder
· (L) Libertarian Party of El Paso County: Monthly Meeting, 1-2 p.m., 513 N. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Reagan Club of Colorado Monthly Meeting, 5:30-9 p.m., 541 E. 99th Pl.,Thornton, cost is $25
· (R) Clear Creek County Republican Party: GOP Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1630 Miner St., Idaho Springs
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Defund Leadership Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., for more information contact info@denverdsa.org
· (L) Libertarian Party of Douglas County: Monthly Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 12365 Pine Bluffs Way, Parker
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 332 W. Bijou St., Colorado Springs
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Candidate Forum for Congressional and Federal Candidates, 7-8 p.m., 9650 Sheridan Blvd., Northglenn
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: County Executive Meeting, 7:30-9 p.m., 10730 E. Bethany Dr., Suite 240, Aurora
FRIDAY, NOV. 6
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Parker Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 11020 S. Pikes Peak Dr., #150, Parker, contact parkerrepublicans@outlook.com
· (R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 2910 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, contact alan@denvergop.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Steering Committee Meeting, 5-6:30 p.m., for more information contact info@denverdsa.org
SATURDAY, NOV. 7
· (R) Gunnison County Republican Party: GOP Meeting, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 10209 Hwy 135., Almont, contact Jane Chaney 970-349-7744
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 9-11:30 a.m., email HD4@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 5590 N. Pecos St., Denver
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Colorado People’s Action-Organizing After the Election, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., register at arapahoedems.org
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Virtual Town Hall with Aurora Legislators, 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m., contact annam.mart95@gmail.com for more information and link to the Zoom meeting
SUNDAY, NOV. 8
