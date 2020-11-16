CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, NOV. 16
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 2842 SE. Frontage Rd., Johnstown, cost for breakfast and meting $10
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or jeffcorepublicanmensclub.org, cost $5
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Left Hand of Liberty Lunch, 12-2 p.m., 609 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Republican Women, 12:30-2:30 p.m., 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield, cost $15, RSVP with Susie Hranicka 303-469-2679
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Committee-Governance Subcommittee, 4-5 p.m., for virtual meeting information contact drcog@drcog.org
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Eco-Soc Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., email ecosoc@denverdsa.org for call-in information
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Outreach and Inclusion Team Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5735 Arapahoe Blvd., Suite A, Boulder, to dial in 712-770-3729 with access code 347218
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Core Tech Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 574 S. Broadway, Denver
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Ranchland Republican Women, 7-9 p.m., 651 Beverly St., Elizabeth, contact Marlene Groves 303-621-1111
TUESDAY, NOV. 17
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: High Country Republican Club Meeting, 7-8:30 a.m., 30790 Stagecoach Blvd., #101, Evergreen, contact Art Onweller 303-670-1540
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· (R) Durango County Republican Party: Southwest Republican Women Luncheon, 12-1 p.m., 501 Camino Del Rio, Durango, RSVP with swrepublicanwomen@gmail.com
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 1441 E. Horsetooth Rd., Fort Collins, contact Christy Fagerlin 970-493-7745
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Meetup in Denver, 6:30-8 p.m., 1380 S. Broadway, Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Log Cabin Republicans, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., for meeting information contact 720-787-7691
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Immigration Working Group Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1400 N. Lafayette St., Denver
· (L) Pueblo/Otero County Libertarian Party: Meetup, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 219 S. Grand Ave., Pueblo
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., email vicechair@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom call information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Mountain Republican Women’s Club, 7-9 p.m., 24933 Club House Cir., Golden, RSVP 303-670-6555
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Committee-Finance Subcommittee, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., for virtual meeting information contact drcog@drcog.org
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 135 Country Center Dr., Pagosa Springs
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty On the Rocks, 1:30-2:30 p.m., 80 S. Madison St., Denver
· DRCOG: Medicare 101 Webinar, 2-3:30- p.m., register at https://drcog.org/node/978466
· DRCOG: RTD Accountability Committee-Operations Subcommittee, 3-4 p.m., for virtual meeting information contact drcog@drcog.org
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 4:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Seven Falls Conference Room, Denver
· (L) Mesa County Libertarian Party: Mesa County Social, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 120 North Ave., Grand Junction
· DRCOG: Finance and Budget Committee, 6 p.m., 1001 17th St., Suite 700, Denver
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Labor Initiative, 6-7 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Healthcare Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., for meeting call-in information email info@denverdsa.org
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Young Republicans, 6-8 p.m., 1228 Elizabeth St., Unit D1, Fort Collins, contact Kevin Anstett 970-481-3066
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Democratic Women of Boulder County Evening Luncheon, 6-8 p.m., for meeting information contact comms@bocodems.org
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: CDP Labor Initiative Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver, contact Sara Gagliardi at 303-887-1723
· DRCOG: Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Denver Young Democrats, 6:30-7:30 p.m., email info@denveryoungdems.org for meeting information
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Parker Dems Monthly Zoom Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 2015 Main St., Parker
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Jewish Republicans, 7:30-9 p.m., 499 S. Elm St., Denver
THURSDAY, NOV. 19
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: South JeffCo Republicans, 7-8 a.m., 3901 S. Carr St., Lakewood, contact Bill Schroeder 720-360-7836
· DRCOG: Data Consortium Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., to join the virtual meeting visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/574546029 or dial in by calling 872-240-3212 with access code 574-546-029, contact Ashley Summers at asummers@drcog.org with any questions
· (R) Pueblo County Republican Party: Steel City Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., contact Katherine Gibbs at hdutygib@msn.com for location information
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Lunch, 12:15-2 p.m., 645 30th St., Boulder
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Direct Action Working Group, 6-7 p.m., for Slack call information contact info@denverdsa.org
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Defund Leadership Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., for meeting information contact info@denverdsa.org
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Republican Liberty Caucus, 6-8 p.m., 80 S. Madison St., Denver
· (L) El Paso County Libertarian Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-9 p.m., 7061 Commerce Center Dr., Colorado Springs
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Young Republicans Social, 6:30-8 p.m., 9239 Park Meadows Dr., Lone Tree
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: North JeffCo Tea Party, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 9751 W. 49th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Jimi McFarland 720-732-3758
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Diversity and Inclusion Committee, 6:30-9 p.m., for meeting information contact info@denverdemocrats.org
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: South Weld Dems Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact Sally Harms at srharms@msn.com for a Zoom call invitation
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver
· (L) Jefferson County Libertarian Party: Meetup, 7-9 p.m., 10350 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood
FRIDAY, NOV. 20
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Capital Development Committee, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· DRCOG: Advisory Committee on Aging, 11 a.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Colorado Republican Business Coalition Monthly Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 901 Auraria Pkwy., Denver
· (R) Mesa County Republican Party: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 743 Horizon Dr., Grand Junction, cost $20, RSVP at mesacountygop.org or mesacountyrepublicanparty@gmail.com
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Club, 12-1 p.m., 25 Colorado Ave., Montrose, contact Dianna Coram 970-249-0724
· Colorado General Assembly: Capitol Building Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Steering Committee Meeting, 5-6 p.m., for meeting information contact info@denverdsa.org
SATURDAY, NOV. 21
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Republican Women/Trumpeteers, 9-10:30 a.m., 10451 Huron St., Northglenn, RSVP to Jeanne Woody at 303-263-0479
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 9:15-11 a.m., email HD9@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom call information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 9:15-11 a.m., contact Marty Amble at mamble@hotmail.com for Zoom call information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Monthly Meeting, 9:30-11:30 a.m., email HD8@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom call information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., 4879 Crown Blvd., Denver
· (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, email HD2@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom call information
SUNDAY, NOV. 22
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Priorities Meeting, 12-2 p.m., to register for the Zoom call visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events, view the priorities document at https://denverdsa.org/priorities
