CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
The State House and State Senate are temporarily adjourned. The State Capitol is closed to the public.
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, MAY. 25
· (R) Larimer County Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., $10, Johnson’s Corner SE Frontage Rd-I-25 Exit 254, Southeast Frontage Road I-25 Exit 254
· (R) Jefferson County: Republican Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, $5 plus breakfast; contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or fredholden@aol.com
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
TUESDAY, MAY. 26
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Southeast Aurora Republican Forum, 6-8:30 p.m., 23155 E. Heritage Pkwy, Aurora
· (R) Fremont County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 603 Main St., Cañon City
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Tech Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., Zoom Link https://zoom.us/j/97603883399, contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Immigration Working Group Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1400 N. Lafayette St., Denver, contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Energy and Environment Committee, 7-9 p.m., 574 S. Broadway, Denver, contact 303-830-8242 for more information
WEDNESDAY, MAY. 27
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Lincoln Club of Colorado Monthly Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver, contact mcauleymelissa@gmail.com
· Lincoln Club of Colorado: May Luncheon with Debbie Brown, President of Colorado Business Roundtable, 12-1 p.m., RSVP and Donate suggested $10 at https://www.lincolnclubofcolorado.org/events, contact lincolnclubofcolorado@gmail.com for Zoom link or for questions
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Club, 12-1:30 p.m., 2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, contact Ingrid Mitts 970-224-1927
· DRCOG: Boulder County Transportation Virtual Forum, 1-2:30 p.m., for call questions contact drcog@drcog.org or 303-455-1000
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Operations Working Group, 1:30-3:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Red Rocks Conference Room, Denver
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Study Hall, 4:30-7 p.m., for questions regarding the Precinct Organizer contact Ultra Donahue 719-232-0538
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Precinct Organizer 101, 5:30-7 p.m., for questions on registration contact admin@epcodemparty.org
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Denver DSA Orientation Call, 7-9 p.m., https://bit.ly/DDSA_COVID19_Orientation, for more information contact info@denverdsa.org
THURSDAY, MAY. 28
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: VAN 101, 5:30-7:30 p.m., for questions and to register contact admin@epcodemparty.org
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 619 E. Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
FRIDAY, MAY 29
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Republicans of Highlands Ranch, 7-8:30 a.m., 52 W. Springer Dr., Highlands Ranch, contact Jeff Wasden 720-628-4787
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Labor Advisory Committee, 6-7 p.m., 8725 W. 14th Ave., Lakewood, contact 303-237-1359
SATURDAY, MAY. 30
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Labor Committee Call, 12-2 p.m., for call information contact info@denverdsa.org
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: VAN 101, 2-4 p.m., for questions and to register contact admin@epcodemparty.org
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: HD 20 Town Hall, 2:30-4:30 p.m., register at https://www.epcodemparty.org/events
SUNDAY, MAY. 31
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Study Hall, 1-4 p.m., to register or for questions contact Ultra Donahue 719-232-0538
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Business Planning Meeting, 6-7 p.m., for location/call information contact info@denverdsa.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.