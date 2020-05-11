CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
The State House and State Senate are adjourned aside from interim committees. The State Capitol is closed to the public.
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, MAY. 11
· (R) Larimer County Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., $10, Johnson’s Corner SE Frontage Rd-I-25 Exit 254, Southeast Frontage Road I-25 Exit 254
· (R) Jefferson County: Republican Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, $5 plus breakfast; contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or fredholden@aol.com
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: County Officers Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 574 S. Broadway, Denver, contact 303-830-8242 for more information
· Denver RTD: Telephone Town Hall with RTD Director Judy Lubow, 6 p.m., visit http://www.rtd-denver.com/town-hall to register
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Young Republicans Committee, 6:30-8 p.m., 1975 Legacy Cir., Elizabeth, contact Andrea Richardson at richardsonam2014@gmail.com
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., for location contact dengophd6@gmail.com
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Board Meeting, 7-9 p.m., visit https://lpcolorado.org/event/lpco-board-meeting-2020-05-11/ for Zoom Call information
· Denver RTD: Telephone Town Hall with RTD Director Troy Whitmore, 7:30 p.m., visit http://www.rtd-denver.com/town-hall to register
TUESDAY, MAY. 12
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Wellington Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 3914 Roosevelt Ave., Wellington, contact arleneschiffman@larimergop.org
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 201 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Cherry Creek Republican Women, 11:30-1:30 p.m., 110 Glenmoor Dr., Englewood, contact June Robinson 303-752-2013 or robinsonrealty@comcast.net
· DRCOG: Webinar-Engage with DRCOG’s small-area forecast for job and household growth, 1:15-1:45 p.m., visit https://drcog.org/node/977959 to register
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 1:30 p.m., 201 E. Colfax Ave., LSB A, Denver
· (R) Huerfano County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 928 Russell St., Walsenburg
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: GOTV Committee Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 574 S. Broadway, Denver, contact 303-830-8242 for more information
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: WEBINAR-Monthly Democratic Community Gathering, 6:30-8 p.m., register by scrolling down to the bottom of https://www.epcodemparty.org/ to sign up
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact 720-787-7691 for updated location information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Immigration Working Group Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1400 N. Lafayette St., Denver
WEDNESDAY, MAY. 13
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: DSA/Our Revolution/Working Families Party, 5:45-8 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for updated information
· (R) Eagle County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., Ambulance District Building 1055 Edwards Village Blvd., Edwards
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., FairPlay Barn Bullet Rd., Fairplay, contact Richard Eisner 303-838-7491
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Criminal Justice Study Group, 7-9 p.m., 574 S. Broadway, Denver, contact 303-830-8242 for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Orientation Call, 7-9 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/DDSA_COVID19_Orientation to register for the orientation call
THURSDAY, MAY. 14
· (R) Denver/Jefferson County Republican Party: Foothills Republican Club, 11:30-1 p.m., 6255 W. Quincy Ave., Denver, contact Rick Enstrom 720-346-6685
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 930 Colorado Ave., Montrose, contact Scott Riba 970-596-9998
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact 720-787-7691 for updated location information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 1 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact 720-787-7691 for updated location information
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Republican Women Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 651 W. Beverly St., Elizabeth
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 5 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact 720-787-7691 for updated location information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., 574 S. Broadway, Denver, contact 303-830-8242 for more information
FRIDAY, MAY 15
· (R) Denver County Republican Party: Colorado Republican Business Coalition Monthly Meeting, 11:30-1 p.m., 901 Auraria Pkwy., Denver
· DRCOG: Advisory Committee on Aging, 11 a.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver
· (R) Mesa County Republican Party: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30-1 p.m., 743 Horizon Dr., Grand Junction, contact mesacountyrepublicanparty@gmail.com
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Women’s Club, 12-1 p.m., 25 Colorado Ave., Montrose, contact Dianna Coram 970-249-0724
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Steering Committee, 7-9 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Republican Women/Trumpeteers, 9-10:30 a.m., 10451 Huron St., Northglenn, contact Jeanne Woody 303-263-0479
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Monthly Meeting, 2825 N. High St., Denver, contact 303-830-8242 for more information
· (R) Denver County Republican Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver, contact 303-758-3333 for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 10-12 p.m., 809 S. Washington St., contact 303-830-8242 for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Labor Committee Call, 12-2 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Town Hall with Lorena Garcia, 2-3:30 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
SUNDAY, MAY. 17
