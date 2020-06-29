CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, JUNE 29
· (R) Larimer County Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., $10, Johnson’s Corner SE Frontage Rd-I-25 Exit 254, Southeast Frontage Road I-25 Exit 254
· (R) Jefferson County: Republican Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, $5 plus breakfast; contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or fredholden@aol.com
· DRCOG: Metro Denver Wasteshed Roundtable, 2-4 p.m., join the meeting visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/298716125 or by dialing in from your phone +1 872-240-3213 with access code 298-716-125
· (D) Andrew Romanoff for Senate: Virtual Community Phonebank, 4-8 p.m., RSVP at https://andrewromanoff.com/virtualtownhall/ and join the Zoom webinar training at 4 or 6 p.m. at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81101378257
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting, 5:30-9 p.m., 1437 Bannock St., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: YDSA Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., visit https://meet.jit.si/YDSA to register, meeting is open to all but voting is restricted to DSA members under 30 years old
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Young Dems Board Elections, 6:30-8 p.m., to submit a letter of candidacy or questions email epcyoungdems@gmail.com to register visit https://www.epcodemparty.org/events-1
TUESDAY, JUNE 30 - Primary Election
· (D) Andrew Romanoff for Senate: Zoom Phonebank, 12-6 p.m., RSVP at https://andrewromanoff.com/virtualtownhall/, join Zoom webinar training at 12, 2 & 4 p.m., https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87980282403
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Election Night Party at Hoffbrau Bar & Grill, 6 p.m., 9110 Wadsworth Pkwy., Westminster, contact 303-277-1113 for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Immigration Working Group Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1400 N. Lafayette St., Denver
WEDNESDAY, JULY 1
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 7401 S. Clinton St., Englewood, contact Myron Spanier 303-877-2940 or myronspan@gmail.com
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 3 p.m., 1001 17th St., Suite 700, Denver
· DRCOG: Virtual Board Work Session, 4 p.m., to attend the meeting visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5933133376464953616 or call in by phone 562-247-8422 with access code 964-296-400, to submit a public comment email lhoude@drcog.org
· DRCOG: Virtual Performance and Engagement Committee, 5:30 p.m., to register and join the meeting visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4152154337397824272 or dial in by calling 415-655-0060 with access code 884-277-057
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Study Hall, 5:30-8 p.m., sign up with the precinct organizers at epcodemparty.org or email admin@epcodemparty.org for more information
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Longmont Area Democrats Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 2121 Miller Dr., Classroom Bldg., Longmont
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-8:30 p.m., 80 S. Madison St., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Log Cabin Republicans Happy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay
THURSDAY, JULY 2
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: South JeffCo Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 3901 S. Carr St., contact Rich Haas 303-718-6960 or asset_managment@msn.com
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Reagan Club of Colorado Monthly Meeting, 5:30-9 p.m., 541 E. 99th Pl., Thornton
· (R) Clear Creek County Republican Party: GOP Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1630 Miner St., Idaho Springs
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 332 W. Bijou St., Colorado Springs
FRIDAY, JULY 3
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Parker Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 11020 S. Pikes Peak Dr., #150, Parker, contact parkerrepublicans@outlook.com
· (R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 2910 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, contact alan@denvergop.org
SATURDAY, JULY 4
· (R) Gunnison County Republican Party: GOP Meeting, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 10209 Hwy. 135., Almont, contact Jane Chaney 970-349-7744 or Brad Tutor 970-275-2923
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Monthly Virtual Meeting, 9-11:30 a.m., https://zoom.us/j/648793110 Meeting ID: 648 793 110
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Labor Committee Call, 12-1:30 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
SUNDAY, JULY 5
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Study Hall, 2-5 p.m., sign up with the precinct organizers at epcodemparty.org or email admin@epcodemparty.org for more information
