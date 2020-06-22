CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, JUNE 22
· (R) Larimer County Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., $10, Johnson’s Corner SE Frontage Rd-I-25 Exit 254, Southeast Frontage Road I-25 Exit 254
· (R) Jefferson County: Republican Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, $5 plus breakfast; contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or fredholden@aol.com
· DRCOG: Transportation Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting, 5:30-9 p.m., 1437 Bannock St., Denver
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: VAN 101, 6:30-8:30 p.m., to register for webinar email admin@epcodemparty.org
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
TUESDAY, JUNE 23
· City of Denver: City Council Land Use, Transportation & Infrastructure Committee Meeting, 10:30 a.m., 1437 Bannock St., Room 450, Denver
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Southeast Aurora Republican Forum, 6-8:30 p.m., 23155 E. Heritage Pkwy., Aurora
· (R) Fremont County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 603 Main St., Cañon City
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Immigration Working Group Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1400 N. Lafayette St., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Tech Committee Meeting, 6:30-8: p.m., Zoom call link https://zoom.us/j/97603883399
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Energy and Environment Committee, 7-9 p.m., for more information contact the party office at 303-830-8242
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24
· DRCOG: Metro Vision Idea Exchange—Telework is the New Normal for the Denver Region, 11-12 p.m., Speakers will include Jim Eshelman, DRCOG Management Analyst, and Allison Redmon, DRCOG Way to Go Manager, register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/916771003547033869
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Lincoln Club of Colorado Monthly Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 1335 Glenarm Pl., Denver, contact Melissa McAuley at mcauleymelissa@gmail.com for more information
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Club, 12-1:30 p.m., 2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, contact Ingrid Mitts 970-224-1927
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Study Hall, 5:30-8 p.m., for registration and links contact admin@epcodemparty.org
THURSDAY, JUNE 25
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 7970 Northfield Blvd., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Pride Teach-In-Corporations are not Queer, 6-8 p.m., for information on the virtual meeting email socfem@denverdsa.org
FRIDAY, JUNE 26
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Republicans of Highlands Ranch, 7-8:30 a.m., 52 W. Springer Dr., Highlands Ranch, contact Jeff Wasden 720-628-4787
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Labor Advisory Committee, 6-7 p.m., 8725 W. 14th Ave., Lakewood, contact party office at 303-237-1359 for more information
SATURDAY, JUNE 27
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Aurora Republican Forum, 9-10 a.m., 14201 E. Evans Dr., Aurora, contact Lee Ormiston president@aurorarepublicanforum.com
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 9:15-11 a.m., contact HD9@denverdemocrats.org for information on Zoom call
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Labor Committee Call, 12-1:30 p.m., for information on the call email info@denverdsa.org
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Longmont Leads with Logic Weekly Vigil, 1-2 p.m., 600 Main St., Longmont
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Spaghetti Dinner, 6:30-8 p.m., RSVP by June 24th to HD4@denverdemocrats.org and receive Zoom link
SUNDAY, JUNE 28
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Steering Committee Transition Meeting, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., for information on the meeting email info@denverdsa.org
