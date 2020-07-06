CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, JULY 6
· (R) Larimer County Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., $10, Johnson’s Corner SE Frontage Rd-I-25 Exit 254, Southeast Frontage Road I-25 Exit 254
· (R) Jefferson County: Republican Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, $5 plus breakfast; contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or fredholden@aol.com
· Colorado General Assembly: Executive Committee of the Legislative Council-ONLINE ONLY, 4 p.m., for questions contact Rachel Kurtz-Phelan 303-866-3028 or Amanda King 303-866-4332
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting, 5:30-9 p.m., 1437 Bannock St., Denver
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: GOP Central Committee Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 151 Peak One Blvd., Frisco
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Platform Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 5735 Arapahoe Ave., #A1, Boulder
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: EcoSoc “Book” Club, 7-8:30 p.m., contact ecosoc@denverdsa.org for call information and link to reading material
TUESDAY, JULY 7
· (R) Collegiate Peaks Republican Women’s Forum, 11:30-1 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista
· (R) Delta County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 21987 Austin Rd., contact Angie Many 970-210-0948
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Immigration Working Group Meeting, 6-8:30 p.m., 1400 N. Lafayette St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact HD6@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom call information
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Field Leadership Action Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5735 Arapahoe Ave., #A1, Boulder
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: North JeffCo Republican Women, 7-9 p.m., 9100 100th Ave., Westminster, contact bmcadam45@gmail.com for more information
WEDNESDAY, JULY 8
· Colorado Department of Education: State Board of Education Meeting, ALL DAY, 201 E. Colfax Ave., CDE State Board Room, Denver, for more information contact state.board@cde.state.co.us or 303-866-6817
· Colorado State University Global: A Conversation with Her Royal Highness Princess Reema: Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the United States, 12 p.m., to register for the virtual round table visit https://csuglobal.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Uau1cukYScOKtmg1-L5pIA
· DRCOG: Jefferson County Transportation Forum, 1-3 p.m., to register for the virtual meeting contact drcog@drcog.org or 303-455-1000
· (D) El Paso Democratic Party: Study Hall, 5:30-8 p.m., for registration and Zoom links contact admin@epcodemparty.org
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Virtual Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., to register for the call visit http://bcdp.co/EC-Meeting or call in 720-928-9299 with ID 874-5904-3101, contact helpdesk@bocodems.org for questions
· (R) Eagle County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1055 Edwards Village Blvd., Edwards
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Environmental Initiative, 6-8 p.m., 20 N Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: DSA Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/DDSA_COVID19_Orientation to register
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay, contact Richard Eisner 303-838-7491
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Criminal Justice Study Group, 7-9 p.m., for information on Zoom call contact party headquarters 303-830-8242
THURSDAY, JULY 9
· Colorado Department of Education: State Board of Education Meeting, ALL DAY, 201 E. Colfax Ave., CDE State Board Room, Denver, for more information contact state.board@cde.state.co.us or 303-866-6817
· (R) Denver/Jefferson County Republican Parties: Foothills Republicans Club, 11:30-1 p.m., 6255 W. Quincy Ave., Denver, contact Rick Enstrom 720-346-6685
· (L) Boulder Libertarian party: Lunch, 12:15-2 p.m., 645 30th St., Boulder, contact Lance Cayko at socialmedia@lpboulder.org, link for Zoom meeting at https://lpcolorado.org/event/boulder-libertarian-lunch-2020-07-09/
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 930 Colorado Ave., Montrose, contact 970-696-9998
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 3355 S. Monaco Pkwy., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 1 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5220 W. Warren Ave., Denver
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 651 W. Beverly St., Elizabeth
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., for information on Zoom call contact party headquarters 303-830-8242
· (R) Denver Democratic Party: HD 5 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
FRIDAY, JULY 10
SATURDAY, JULY 11
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Weld Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 815 7th St., Ft. Lupton, RSVP with John Kivimaki 303-828-0262
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Meeting, 8-9 a.m., 4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: North Suburban Republican Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 9998 Grant St., Thornton, contact Dana West 303-280-0243 for more information
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: West Arapahoe Republican Forum, 9:15-11:15 a.m., 2255 W. Berry Ave., Littleton
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting, 9:30-10:30 a.m., for Zoom call information contact party headquarters 303-830-8242
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Website Team Monthly Meeting, 10-12 p.m., for Zoom meeting link contact Larry Dunn at larry@toaboyt.com
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Labor Committee Call, 12-1:30 p.m., for call information email into@denverdsa.org
· (L) Boulder Libertarian Party: Annual Meetup, 1-3 p.m., 900 Longs Peak Ave., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Chapter Meeting, 2-4 p.m., 809 S. Washington St., Denver
SUNDAY, JULY 12
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Organizing Committee Meeting, 11-4 p.m., for information contact info@denverdsa.org
