CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, JULY 27
· (R) Larimer County Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., $10, Johnson’s Corner SE Frontage Rd-I-25 Exit 254, Southeast Frontage Road I-25 Exit 254
· (R) Jefferson County: Republican Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, $5 plus breakfast; contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or fredholden@aol.com
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Audit Committee, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court Chambers, Denver
· DRCOG: Transportation Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Rep. Tom Sullivan for HD 37 Virtual Kickoff, 5:30-7 p.m., register for Zoom event at https://www.arapahoedems.org
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting, 5:30-9 p.m., 1437 Bannock St., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: SocFem Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., email socfem@denverdsa.org or check slack for Zoom information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 40 Meeting-Jason Crow & Naquetta Ricks, 6:30-7:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://www.arapahoedems.org
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
TUESDAY, JULY 28
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Audit Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court Chambers, Denver
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Democrats Meeting, 4-5:30 p.m., 2888 S. Gardens Way, Aspen Room, Aurora
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Twelve Town Tour-Windsor and Severance, 5:30-6:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88198138310 to join the Zoom call
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Lone Tree Votes, 6-7:30 p.m., 9808 Sunningdale Blvd., Lone Tree, meeting will take place in the Tennis Pavilion - bring a folding chair
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Southeast Aurora Republican Forum, 6-8:30 p.m., 23155 E. Heritage Pkwy., Aurora
· (R) Fremont County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 603 Main St., Cañon City
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Pat Schroeder Dinner Weekly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., for Zoom link visit https://www.arapahoedems.org
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Tech Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., email info@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Immigration Working Group Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1400 N. Lafayette St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Energy and Environment Committee, 7-9 p.m., for meeting location contact 303-830-8242 or email info@denverdemocrats.org
WEDNESDAY, JULY 29
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Elect Lisa Neal-Graves Volunteer Meeting, 5-6 p.m., visit https://form.jotform.com/201054987420150 to register
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Biden Virtual Phone Bank, 6-8 p.m., visit https://www.epcodemparty.org/events-1 to register
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Denver DSA Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/DDSA_COVID19_Orientation for the Zoom call
THURSDAY, JULY 30
· Colorado General Assembly: Capital Development Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
· DRCOG: Denver Regional Data Consortium Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., to join visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/627806989 or dial in by phone 571-317-3112 with Access Code 627-806-989
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Boulder Libertarian Lunch, 12:15-2 p.m., 645 30th St., Boulder, contact Bill Gibson at libertybillgibson@gmail.com, visit lpcolorado.org/events for Zoom link
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Elect Lisa Neal-Graes #Lit Cast-COVID x GENZ, 4:30-6:30 p.m., visit https://facebook.com/events/s/litcast-covid-x-genz/2534440483477221/?ti=icl
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Defund Weekly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., for meeting information email info@denverdsa.org
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Broomfield Conversations with Jim Candelarie, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84279099966?pwd=bWpRQ2EvNGJNTkIzTVczZzVvUGRVQT09 to join zoom Meeting, for additional information visit https://broomfielddems.org/calendar/broomfield-conversations-with-jim-candelarie/
FRIDAY, JULY 31
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Republicans of Highlands Ranch, 7-8:30 a.m., 52 W. Springer Dr., contact Jeff Wasden at 720-628-4787
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Labor Advisory Committee, 6-7 p.m., 8725 W. 14th Ave., Lakewood
SATURDAY, AUG. 1
· (R) Gunnison County Republican Party: GOP Meeting, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 10209 Hwy 135., Almont, contact Jane Chaney at 970-349-7744 or Brad Tutor at 970-275-2923
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Colorado Black Women for Political Action-Food Bank of the Rockies Volunteer Day, 8:30-12 p.m., register at http://cbwpa.foodbankrockies.volunteerhub.com/ address information will be provided after you register
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Virtual Monthly Meeting, 9-11:30 a.m., email HD4@denverdemocrats.org for more information on call
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Virtual Town Hall with Aurora Legislators, 10:15-12 p.m., to register for the event visit arapahoedems.org, to submit questions in advance email annam.mart95@gmail.com
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Holly Herson for HD 48-Coffee with the Candidate, 12:30-2:30 p.m., 2118 35th Ave., Greeley
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Longmont Leads with Logic Vigil, 1-2 p.m., 600 Main St., Longmont
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: DCDP Annual Dinner, 6-10 p.m., CU South Denver, 10035 S. Peoria St., Lone Tree, visit dougcodems.org/dinner for more information
SUNDAY, AUG. 2
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Elect Lisa Neal-Graves Fundraiser, 3-4:30 p.m., for location information contact info@douglasdemocrats.org or 720-509-9048
