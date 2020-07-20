CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, JULY 20
(R) Larimer County Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., $10, Johnson’s Corner SE Frontage Rd-I-25 Exit 254, Southeast Frontage Road I-25 Exit 254
· (R) Jefferson County: Republican Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, $5 plus breakfast; contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or fredholden@aol.com
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Republican Women, 12:30-2:30 p.m., 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield, contact Susie Hranicka 303-469-2679, cost $15
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Defund Police Ed Brainstorm, 5-6 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting, 5:30-9 p.m., 1437 Bannock St., Denver
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Outreach and Inclusion Team Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5735 Arapahoe., Suite A, Boulder, Dial-In Number 712-770-3729 with Access Code: 347218
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: EcoSoc Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., email ecosoc@denverdsa.org for Zoom call information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Core Tech Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 574 S. Broadway, Denver, contact 303-830-8242 for more information
· (L) Libertarian Party of Boulder County: Board Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Ranchland Republican Women, 7-9 p.m., 651 Beverly ST., Elizabeth, contact Marlene Groves 303-621-1111
TUESDAY, JULY 21
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: High Country Republican Club Meeting, 7-8:30 a.m., 30790 Stagecoach Blvd., #101, Evergreen, contact Art Onweller 303-670-1540 or aonweller@msn.com
· (R) Durango Republican Party: Southwest Republican Women Luncheon, 12-1 p.m., 501 Camino Del Rio, Durango, contact swrepublicanwomen@gmail.com to RSVP
· City of Denver: Finance & Governance Committee, 1:30 p.m., 1437 Bannock St., Room 450, Denver
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 1441 E. Horsetooth Rd., Fort Collins, contact Christy Fagerlin 970-493-7745 or christyf@frii.com
· Denver RTD: Board Meeting, 5:30-9 p.m., 1600 Blake St., Denver
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Meetup in Denver, 6:30-8 p.m., 3480 Park Ave. W., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Log Cabin Republicans, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver, for questions email co@logcabin.org
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 7 (N.E. Park Hill, Stapleton, Montbello, Parkfield, Green Valley Ranch, DIA) Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30, 7970 Northfield Blvd., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Immigration Working Group Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1400 N. Lafayette St., Denver
· (L) Pueblo and Otero Counties Libertarian Party: Meetup, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 219 S. Grand Ave., Pueblo, contact John Pickerill 765-426-7668 or John Keil 303-356-5263 for more information
· (L) Arapahoe County Libertarian Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 21079 E. Mineral Dr., Aurora, contact chair@lparapahoe.org for more information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Virtual Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., email vicechair@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom call login information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Mountain Republican Women’s Club, 7-9 p.m., 24933 Club House Cir., Golden, RSVP to 303-670-6555 or 865-250-4262 or Delores Kopp at knoxkopps@msn.com
WEDNESDAY, JULY 22
· City of Denver: Safety, Housing, Education & Homelessness Committee, 10:30 a.m., 1437 Bannock St., Room 450, Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Lincoln Club of Colorado Monthly Luncheon, 11:30-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Club, 12-1:30 p.m., 2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, contact Ingrid Mitts at 970-224-1927 or imitts1@msn.com
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Operations Working Group, 1:30-3:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Red Rocks Conference Room, Denver
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Biden Virtual Phone Bank, 6-8 p.m., register at https://www.epcodemparty.org/events-1
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Denver DSA Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/DDSA_COVID19_Orientation to register or email info@denverdsa.org for more information
THURSDAY, JULY 23
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Lunch Meeting, 12:15-2 p.m., 645 30th St., Boulder, contact Lance Cayko at socialmedia@lpboulder.org or Bill Gibson at libertybillgibson@gmail.com for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Defund Weekly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., for meeting information email info@denverdsa.org
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Film Series, 6-8 p.m., 20 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs
FRIDAY, JULY 24
SATURDAY, JULY 25
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Aurora Republican Forum, 9-10 a.m., 14201 E. Evans Dr., Aurora, contact Lee Ormiston at president@aurorarepublicanforum.com
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 9:15-11 a.m., email HD9@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom call login information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., 4879 Crown Blvd., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Labor Committee Call, 12-1:30 p.m., for information on the call email info@denverdsa.org
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Longmont Leads with Logic Vigil, 1-2 p.m., 600 Main St., Longmont
SUNDAY, JULY 26
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Steering Committee, 2:30-4:30 p.m., for information on the call email info@denverdsa.org
