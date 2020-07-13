CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, JULY 13
· (R) Larimer County Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., $10, Johnson’s Corner SE Frontage Rd-I-25 Exit 254, Southeast Frontage Road I-25 Exit 254
· (R) Jefferson County: Republican Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, $5 plus breakfast; contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or fredholden@aol.com
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting, 5:30-9 p.m., 1437 Bannock St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: County Officers Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 574 S. Broadway, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Comms + Social Brainstorm!, 6:30-7:30 p.m., for location information contact info.denverdsa@gmail.com
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Young Republicans Committee, 6:30-8 p.m., 1975 Legacy Cir., Elizabeth, contact Andrea Richardson at richardsonam2014@gmail.com
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., for location contact dengophd6@gmail.com
TUESDAY, JULY 14
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Wellington Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 3914 Roosevelt Ave., Wellington
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver
· City of Denver: Land Use, Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, 10:30 a.m., 1437 Bannock St., Room 450, Denver
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Cherry Creek Republican Women, 11:30-1:30 p.m., 110 Glenmoor Dr., Englewood, cost for lunch $20, RSVP to June Robinson at 303-752-2013 or robinsonrealty@comcast.net
· (R) Huerfano County Republican Party: Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 118 W. 6th St., Walsenburg
· (R) Huerfano County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 928 Russell St., Walsenburg
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 1565 N. Raleigh St., #100, Denver
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Monthly Democratic Community Gathering, 6:30-8 p.m., 2150 Naegele Rd., Colorado Springs
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: GOTV Committee Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., email gotv@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom meeting link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Immigration Working Group Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1400 N. Lafayette St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 5 Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., email HD5@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom link information
WEDNESDAY, JULY 15
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 135 Country Center Dr., Pagosa Springs
· City of Denver: Business, Arts, Workforce & Aviation Services Committee, 1:30 p.m., 1437 Bannock St., Room 450, Denver
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 4:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Suite 700, Denver
· DRCOG: Finance and Budget Committee, 6 p.m., 1001 17th St., Suite 700, Denver
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Biden Virtual Phone Bank, 6-8 p.m., register at epcodemparty.org/events
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Young Republicans, 6-8 p.m., 1228 Elizabeth St., Unit D1, Fort Collins, contact Kevin Anstett 970-481-3066 or larimercountyyr@gmail.com
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Democratic Women of Boulder County Evening Luncheon, 6-8 p.m., for location information contact info@bocodems.org or 720-546-2104
· DRCOG: Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Denver Young Dems Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., email info@denveryoungdems.org for meeting information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Colorado Jewish Republicans Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 499 S. Elm St., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Denver DSA Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/DDSA_COVID19_Orientation to join the Zoom call
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Jewish Republicans, 7:30-9 p.m., 499 S. Elm St., Denver
THURSDAY, JULY 16
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: South JeffCo Republicans, 7-8 a.m., 3901 S. Carr St., Lakewood, contact Bill Schroeder 720-360-7836 or billschroe@aol.com
· (R) Pueblo Republican Party: Steel City Republican Women, 11:30-12:30 p.m., for location contact Katherine Gibbs at hdutygib@msn.com
· (L) Boulder Libertarian Party: Boulder Lunch, 12:15-2 p.m., 645 30th St., Boulder, contact Lance Cayko at socialmedia@lpboulder.org or visit lpcolorado.org for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Abolition WG Weekly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., for location contact info.denverdsa@gmail.com
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Republican Liberty Caucus, 6-8 p.m., 80 S. Madison St., Denver
· (L) Libertarian Party of El Paso County: Monthly Meeting, 6-9 p.m., 2910 E. Platte Ave., Colorado Springs
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: North JeffCo Tea Party, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 9751 W. 49th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Jimi McFarland at northjeffcoteaparty@gmail.com or 720-732-3758
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Young Republicans Social, 6:30-8 p.m., 9239 Park Meadows Dr., Lone Tree
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Diversity and Inclusion Committee, 6:30-9 p.m., 574 S. Broadway, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Chapter Meeting Follow Up, 7-8:30 p.m., for location information contact info.denverdsa@gmail.com
· (L) Jefferson County Libertarian Party: Affiliate Meetup, 7-9 p.m., 10350 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood, contact Mike Spalding at mspalding@aol.com or 206-202-1150
FRIDAY, JULY 17
· DRCOG: Advisory Committee on Aging, 11 a.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Colorado Republican Business Coalition Monthly Meeting, 11:30-1 p.m., 901 Auraria Pkwy., Denver
· (R) Mesa County Republican Party: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30-1 p.m., 743 Horizon Dr., Grand Junction, RSVP at mesacountygop.org or by emailing mesacountyrepublicanparty@gmail.com
· (R) Montrose Republican Party: Republican Women’s Club, 12-1 p.m., 25 Colorado Ave., Montrose, contact Dianna Coram 970-249-0724
SATURDAY, JULY 18
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Republican Women/Trumpeteers, 9-10:30 a.m., 10451 Huron St., Northglenn, RSVP to Jeanne Woody 303-263-0479 or mamawug@yahoo.com
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Monthly Meeting, 9:30-11:30 a.m., email HD8@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom meeting information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 10-12 p.m., email HD2@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom meeting information
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Winning With Women BBQ candidates include, Vicki Payne (HD 27), Lynn Gerber (SD 19), Nancy Pallozzi (Ed. Board 7) and Vanessa DeMott (HD 29), 11-1 p.m., 7020 Arbutus St., Arvada, suggested contribution of $20 to one or all of the candidates
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Labor Committee Call, 12-1:30 p.m., for more information contact jakedouglas1@gmail.com
· (L) Boulder Libertarian Party: Longmont Leads with Logic Weekly Vigil, 1-2 p.m., 600 Main St., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: DSA Tech Committee Office Hours, 3-5 p.m., 1400 N. Lafayette St., Denver
SUNDAY, JULY 19
