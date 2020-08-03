CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, AUG. 3
· (R) Larimer County Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., $10, Johnson’s Corner SE Frontage Rd-I-25 Exit 254, Southeast Frontage Road I-25 Exit 254
· (R) Jefferson County: Republican Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, $5 plus breakfast; contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or fredholden@aol.com
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 151 Peak One Blvd., Frisco
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting, 5:30-9 p.m., 1437 Bannock St., Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Work the Wave-The Art of Persuasion, 6 p.m., register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/650626517308152076
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Jail Support Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., for more information contact info@denverdsa.org
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Platform Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 5735 Arapahoe Ave., # A1, Boulder
TUESDAY, AUG. 4
· DRCOG: Metro Vision Idea Exchange—Local and Regional Strategies to Achieve Vision Zero, 11-12 p.m., register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2728869521314987024
· (R) Collegiate Peakes Republican Women’s Forum (CPRWF), 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista
· (R) Delta County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 21987 Austin Rd., Austin, contact Angie Many 970-210-0948
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: First Tuesday Action Group, 6-8 p.m., visit https://www.arapahoedems.org for updated location information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Pat Schroeder Dinner Weekly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85204079202 for Zoom call
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Immigration Working Group Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1400 N. Lafayette St., Denver
· (D) Denver County Democratic Party: HD 6 Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact HD6@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom call information
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Field Leadership Action Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5735 E. Arapahoe Ave., Boulder
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Castle Rock Dems Virtual District Meeting, 7-8:45 p.m., contact info@douglasdemocrats.org for call information
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: North JeffCo Republican Women, 7-9 p.m., 9100 100th Ave., Westminster, contact bmcadam45@gmail.com for more information
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 5
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., 7401 S. Clinton St., Englewood, contact Myron Spanier at myronspan@gmail.com or 303-877-2940
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 3 p.m., 1001 17th St., Suite 700, Denver
· DRCOG: Board Work Session, 4 p.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver
· DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee, 5:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Douglas Fir Conference Room, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Healthcare Committee Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-8:30 p.m., 80 S. Madison St., Denver
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Longmont Area Democrats Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 2121 Miller Dr., Classroom Bldg., Longmont
· (R) Denver County Republican Party: Log Cabin Republicans Happy Hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Finance Committee, 7:30-9 p.m., for Zoom call link contact info@douglasdemocrats.org
THURSDAY, AUG. 6
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: South JeffCo Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 3901 S. Carr St., Lakewood, contact Rich Haas 303-718-6960 or asset_management@msn.com
· (L) Boulder Libertarian Party: Lunch Meeting, 12:15-2 p.m., 645 30th St., Boulder, visit https://lpcolorado.org/event/boulder-libertarian-lunch-2020-08-06/ for Zoom link, contact Bill Gibson libertybillgibson@gmail.com for more information
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Reagan Club of Colorado Monthly Meeting, 5:30-9 p.m., 541 E. 99th Pl., Thornton, admission $25 for non-members and $20 for members
· (R) Clear Creek County Republican Party: GOP Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1630 Miner St., Idaho Springs
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Defund Weekly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., for more information contact info@denverdsa.org
· (L) Douglas County Libertarian Party: Meetup, 6-8 p.m., 12365 Pine Bluffs Way., Parker, email board@lpdc.org for more information
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 332 W. Bijou St., Colorado Springs
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: County Executive Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 10730 E. Bethany Dr., Ste. 240, Aurora
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Broomfield Conversations-National Popular Vote, 6:30-8 p.m., to submit questions email volunteer@broomfielddems.org and register for Zoom call at https://broomfielddems.org/calendar/broomfield-conversation-national-popular-vote/
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Candidate Forum for Congressional and Federal Candidates, 7-8 p.m., 9650 Sheridan Blvd., Westminster
FRIDAY, AUG. 7
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Parker Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 11020 S. Pikes Peak Dr., #150, Parker, contact club at parkerrepublicans@outlook.com
· (R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 2910 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, contact alan@denvergop.org for more information
SATURDAY, AUG. 8
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Dems at Beef N Bean Day in Miliken, 7:30 a.m. -9:30 p.m., for more information contact https://www.millikenevents.com/beef-n-bean-day
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 815 7th St., Ft. Lupton, RSVP to John Kivimaki 303-828-0262 or Marge Klein 303-246-2716
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Meeting, 8-9 a.m., 4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Democratic Breakfast Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 15350 E. Iliff Ave., Aurora
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: North Suburban Republican Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 9998 Grant St., Thornton, contact Dana West 303-280-0243 or info@northsuburbanrepublicanforum.com for more information
· (R) Denver County Republican Party: Denver Republican Women, 9-11 a.m., visit denvergopwomen.org for more details
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: West Arapahoe Republican Forum, 9:15-11:15 a.m., 2255 W. Berry Ave., Littleton
· (D) Denver County Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting, 9:30-10:30 a.m., contact info@denverdemocrats.org for more information on Zoom call
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: HD 32 Meeting, 10-11 a.m., 7125 Mariposa St., Denver
· (R) Denver County Republican Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Win Stop-Very Small Blue, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., to register for Zoom call visit https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAocu6rpz4pG9BWR7f5rknG2CTAkcKJuKRe
· (D) Denver County Democratic Party: Website Team Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., for Zoom link contact Larry Dunn at larry@toaboyt.com
· (D) Aurora County Democratic Party: HD 3 Meeting, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.,
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Let Her Speak-Convoys for Jo Jorgensen, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., let-her-speak.org visit https://lpcolorado.org/event/let-her-speak-convoys-for-jo-jorgensen-2020-08-08/ for locations in Denver, Douglas, Garfield and Pueblo Counties as well as Fort Collins, Boulder and Colorado Springs, interested volunteer hosts email Jim Wiley at jimger89@gmail.com
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Labor Committee Call, 12-1:30 p.m., for more information contact info@denverdsa.org
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Holly Herson for HD 48 Coffee, 12:30-2:30 p.m., 195 S. Parish Ave., Johnstown
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Longmont Leads with Logic Vigil, 1-2 p.m., 600 Main St., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Chapter Meeting, 2-4 p.m., dial into Zoom call 1-346-248-7799 with meeting ID 872 7119 5347 and password 393195 or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87271195347#success
· (D) Denver County Democratic Party: HD 7 Virtual Grill & Chill, 2-4 p.m., email HD7@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom link
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party and Colorado Democratic Education Initiative: COVID-Education Summit, 2:30-4:30 p.m., register at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwuce-grz0rGtVmV6LtD4RpYNlFPBfmAmR6
SUNDAY, AUG. 9
