CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, AUG. 24
· (R) Larimer County Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., $10, Johnson’s Corner SE Frontage Rd-I-25 Exit 254, Southeast Frontage Road I-25 Exit 254
· (R) Jefferson County: Republican Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, $5 plus breakfast; contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or fredholden@aol.com
· Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Audit Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court Chambers, Denver
· DRCOG: Transportation Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· City of Denver: City Council Meeting, 5:30-9 p.m., 1437 Bannock St., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Pol-Ed After Dark, 6:30-8 p.m., email info@denverdsa.org for call-in information
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Sustainable Broomfield Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 640 Main St., Broomfield, email questions to sustainablebroomfield@gmail.com
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Colorado Call Crew Training, 7 p.m., to join visit https://www.mobilize.us/joebiden/event/297259/
TUESDAY, AUG. 25
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens HD 41 Meeting, 3-4 p.m., for Zoom link contact info@arapahoedems.org
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Twelve Town Tour-Briggsdale, Grover, New Raymer, 5:30-6:30 p.m., to register for the Zoom call visit https://www.weldcountydems.org/event/twelve-town-tour-briggsdale-grover-new-raymer/
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Lone Tree Votes, 6-7:30 p.m., 9808 Sunningdale Blvd., Tennis Pavilion, Lone Tree
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Conversations with Progress Now Colorado, 6:30-7:30 p.m., register for Zoom call at https://broomfielddems.org/calendar/broomfield-conversations-with-progress-now-colorado/
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Tech Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., email info@denverdsa.org for Zoom link
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Immigration Working Group Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1400 Lafayette St., Denver
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Southeast Aurora Republican Forum, 6-8:30 p.m., 23155 E. Heritage Pkwy., Aurora
· (R) Fremont County Republican Party: GOP Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 603 Main St., Cañon City
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: 14th Annual Pat Schroeder Virtual Fundraising Event, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.acdpdinner.org/home for more information and to purchase tickets
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 26
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Lincoln Club of Colorado Monthly Luncheon, 11:30-1 p.m., 1776 Grant St., Denver, cost $25 for members and $30 for guests, RSVP to Melissa McAuley at mcauleymelissa@gmail.com or visit https://www.lincolnclubofcolorado.org
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Meeting, 12-1:30 p.m., 2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, contact Ingrid Mitts 970-224-1927
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Operations Working Group, 1:30-3:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Red Rocks Conference Room, Denver
· City of Denver: Business, Arts, Workforce & Aviation Services Committee, 1:30 p.m., 1437 Bannock St., Room 450, Denver
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Biden Virtual Phone Bank, 5-7 p.m., register at https://www.epcodemparty.org/events-1
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Reproductive Justice Campaign Strategy Meeting, 6-7 p.m., email info@denverdsa.org to register
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 37 Virtual Meeting, 6-7 p.m., for Zoom call information email info@arapahoedems.org
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Women’s Initiative Monthly Webinar Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., to register visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/5665259355734301965
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Your Life. Your Values. Your Wisdom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact info@douglasdemocrats.org for Zoom call-in information
THURSDAY, AUG. 27
· (L) Boulder Libertarian Party: Lunch, 12:15-2 p.m., 645 30th St., Boulder, contact Bill Gibson at libertybillgibson@gmail.com, visit https://lpcolorado.org/event/boulder-libertarian-lunch-2020-08-27/ for Zoom link
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Randi McCallian for Colorado SD 10 Phone Bank, 5-7 p.m., for more information contact epcdems@gmail.com
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., RSVP for Zoom meeting by contacting HD7@denverdemocrats.org
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Monthly Meeting, 5:30-7:30 p.m., email HD41@arapahoedems.org to receive a calendar invite with call-in information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Defund Weekly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/ddsa-defund-mtg
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Drinking Liberally-South Metro, 6-8 p.m., 501 E. County Line., Littleton
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Telephone Town Hall, 6-8 p.m., residents can call 855-695-3744 or sign up at https://broomfielddems.org/calendar/broomfield-telephone-town-hall/
FRIDAY, AUG. 28
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Republicans of Highlands Ranch, 7-8:30 a.m., 52 W. Springer Dr., Highlands Ranch, contact Jeff Wasden 720-628-4787
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Denver Solidarity March (March on Washington), 9 a.m.-9 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., honoring the 57th anniversary of the first historic March on Washington by MLK
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Steering Committee Meeting, 5-6 p.m., for location information contact info@denverdsa.org
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Work the Wave-GOTV, 6-7:30 p.m., to register visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6590801858042920715
SATURDAY, AUG. 29
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Central Committee Meeting, for more information on the time and link to the Zoom call contact 303-830-8242 or email info@denverdemocrats.org
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: 2020 LP Colorado Focus on Liberty, 8 a.m.-10 p.m., 18301 Lincoln Meadows Pkwy., Parker, register and purchase tickets at https://lpcolorado.org/civicrm/event/register/?reset=1&id=279
· (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Lochbuie Lit Drop, 9-11 a.m., email volunteer coordinator isabelnicoleserafin@gmail.com to sign up for a lit drop or a phone bank shift
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Colorado Redistricting Commission Information Sessions, 10-11 a.m., to register and receive call-in information email info@larimerdems.org
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Labor Committee Call, 12-1:30 p.m., for more information email info@denverdsa.org
· (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Longmont Leads With Logic Vigil, 1-2 p.m., 600 Main St., Longmont
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: WIN Stop-Very Small Purple, 5:30-7:30 p.m., to register visit https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0lfu2hrDwpGdDuwEG6q-ShutZVZJ0t5RuA
SUNDAY, AUG. 30
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Intro to Democratic Socialism, 2-4 p.m., to register contact info@denverdsa.org or visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events
