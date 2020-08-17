CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
MONDAY, AUG. 17
· (R) Larimer County Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., $10, Johnson’s Corner SE Frontage Rd-I-25 Exit 254, Southeast Frontage Road I-25 Exit 254
· (R) Jefferson County: Republican Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, $5 plus breakfast; contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or fredholden@aol.com
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Left Hand of Liberty Lunch Bunch, 12-2 p.m., 609 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Broomfield Republican Women, 12:30-2:30 p.m., 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield, contact Susie Hranicka 303-469-2679
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Republican Women’s Meeting, 4-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· City of Denver: Denver City Council Meeting, 5:30-9 p.m., 1437 Bannock St., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Ecosocialist Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 1900 E. 11th Ave., Denver, register for Zoom call at https://bit.ly/ecosoc-august
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Outreach and Inclusion Team Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., dial in 712-770-3729 with access code 34718
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Core Tech Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., for more information contact info@denverdemocrats.org
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Ranchland Republican Women, 7-9 p.m., 651 Beverly St., Elizabeth, contact Marlene Groves 303-621-1111
TUESDAY, AUG. 18
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: High Country Republican Club Meeting, 7-8:30 a.m., 30790 Stagecoach Blvd., #101, Evergreen, contact Art Onweller 303-670-1540
· (R) Durango Republican Party: Southwest Republican Women Luncheon, 12-1 p.m., 501 Camino Del Rio, Durango, RSVP with swrepublicanwomen@gmail.com
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 1441 E. Horsetooth Rd., Fort Collins, contact Christy Fagerlin 970-493-7745
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Pat Schroeder Dinner Weekly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., to join Zoom call visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85204079202
· (L) Libertarian Party of Denver: Meetup, 6:30-8 p.m., 3480 Park Ave W., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Log Cabin Republicans, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver, contact co@logcabin.org for more information
· (D) Denver Republican Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., for location information call 720-787-7691
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Immigration Working Group Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1400 N. Lafayette St., Denver
· (L) Pueblo/Otero County Libertarian Party: Meetup, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 219 S. Grand Ave., Pueblo
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., email vicechair@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom call information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denver
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Mountain Republican Women’s Club, 7-9 p.m., 24933 Club House Cir, Golden, RSVO to 303-670-6555
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 19
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Democratic Women of Boulder County Luncheon, 11-1 p.m., for more information contact info@bocodems.org
· DRCOG: Denver County Transportation Forum Executive Committee, 12 p.m., for more information on the virtual meeting contact drcog@drcog.org
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 135 Country Center Dr., Pagosa Springs
· DRCOG: Douglas County Transportation Forum Executive Committee, 1:30-2:30 p.m., for more information on the virtual meeting contact drcog@drcog.org
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Paid Family and Medical Leave Strategy Meeting, 6-7 p.m., register for the event at denverdsa.org
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Colorado Redistricting Commission Information Session, 6-7 p.m., register at http://www.larimerdems.org/calendar
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Young Republicans, 6-8 p.m., 1228 Elizabeth St., Unit D1, Fort Collins, contact Kevin Anstett 970-481-3066
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: CDP Labor Initiative Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver, contact Sara Gagliardi 303-887-1723
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Young Dems Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., email info@denveryoungdems.org for meeting information
· (L) Jefferson County Libertarian Party: Affiliate Meetup, 7-9 p.m., 9360 S. Warhawk Rd., Confier
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Parker Dems Monthly Zoom Meeting, 7-9 p.m., contact info@douglasdems.org for Zoom link
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Jewish Republicans, 7:30-9 p.m., 499 S. Elm St., Denver, for changes go to j-gop.com
THURSDAY, AUG. 20
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: South JeffCO Republicans, 7-8 a.m., 3901 S. Carr St., Lakewood, contact Bill Schroeder 720-360-7836
· (R) Pueblo Republican Party: Steel City Republican Women, 11:30-12:30 p.m., 3020 Hart Rd., Pueblo, contact Katherine Gibbs at hdutygib@msn.com
· (L) Boulder Libertarian Party: Lunch, 12:15-2 p.m., 645 30th St., Boulder
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Defund Weekly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., register for the Zoom call at https://bit.ly/ddsa-defund-mtg
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Republican Liberty Caucus, 6-8 p.m., 80 S. Madison St., Denver
· (L) El Paso County Libertarian Party: Monthly Meetup, 6-9 p.m., 2910 E. Platte Ave., Colorado Springs
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: North JeffCo Tea Party, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 9751 W. 49th Ave., Wheat Ridge, contact Jimi McFarland 720-732-3758
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Young Republicans Social, 6:30-8 p.m., 9239 Park Meadows Dr., Lone Tree
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Diversity and Inclusion Committee, 6:30-9 p.m., for meeting information contact info@denverdemocrats.org
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Young Dems Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact AYD@arapahoedems.org for Zoom link
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., email vicechair1@larimerdems.org for invitation to Zoom meeting
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver
FRIDAY, AUG. 21
· DRCOG: Advisory Committee on Aging, 11 a.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Colorado Republican Business Coalition Monthly Meeting, 11:30-1 p.m., 901 Auraria Pkwy., Denver
· (R) Mesa Count Republican Party: Monthly Luncheon, 11:30-1 p.m., 743 Horizon Dr., Grand Junction, RSVP at mesacountygop.org or email mesacountyrepublicanparty@gmail.com
· (R) Montrose Republican Party: Republican Women’s Club, 12-1 p.m., 25 Colorado Ave., Montrose, contact Dianna Coram 970-249-0724
· Colorado General Assembly: Capitol Building Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0112, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Healthcare Meeting, 6-7 p.m., for more information contact info@denverdsa.org
SATURDAY, AUG. 22
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Aurora Republican Forum, 9-10 a.m., 14201 E. Evans Dr., Aurora, cost $5, contact Lee Ormiston president@aurorarepublicanforum.com
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 9:15-11 a.m., for meeting information contact HD9@denverdemocrats.org
· City of Denver: Denver City Council Listening Session, 10 a.m., 1437 Bannock St., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Labor Committee Call, 12-1:30 p.m., for more information contact info@denverdsa.org
· (L) Boulder Libertarian Party: Longmont Leads With Logic Weekly Vigil, 1-2 p.m., 600 Main St., Longmont
SUNDAY, AUG. 23
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Obama Dinner, 6-8 p.m., 700 14th St., Denver, cocktails and silent auction start at 5 p.m., for more information contact 303-428-5206
