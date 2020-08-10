CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, AUG. 10
· (R) Larimer County Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., $10, Johnson’s Corner SE Frontage Rd-I-25 Exit 254, Southeast Frontage Road I-25 Exit 254
· (R) Jefferson County: Republican Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, $5 plus breakfast; contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or fredholden@aol.com
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· City of Denver: Denver City Council Meeting, 5:30-9 p.m., 1437 Bannock St., Denver
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Work the Wave-Conflict Resolution, 6 p.m., register for the webinar at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4209958961675119883
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: County Officers Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 574 S. Broadway, Denver
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Young Republicans Committee, 6:30-8 p.m., 1975 Legacy Cir, Elizabeth, contact Andrea Richardson at richardsonam2014@gmail.com
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., for location contact dengophd6@gmail.com
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 40 Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., email HD40@arapahoedems.org for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Pol-Ed Discussion Follow Up, 7-8:30 p.m., email info@denverdsa.org for call-in information
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 8484 S. Valley Hwy., Englewood
TUESDAY, AUG. 11
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Wellington Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 3914 Roosevelt Ave., Wellington
· Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
· Colorado General Assembly: Executive Committee of the Legislative Council, 9:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Cherry Creek Republican Women, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 110 Glenmoor Dr., Englewood, RSVP to June Robinson at 303-752-2013
· (R) Huerfano County Republicans Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 118 W. 6th St., Walsenburg
· (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall with Senate Candidate Sally Boccella, Yadira Caraveo, MD, and Rep. Kyle Mullica, RN, to join visit http://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMofuGqpzktGdF0aO1W1R0f3gKFjF47NmFu or larimerdems.org/calendar
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Lone Tree Votes, 6-7:30 p.m., 9808 Sunningdale Blvd., Tennis Pavilion, Lone Tree
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Monthly Community Gathering, 6-7:30 p.m., to join visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6019906834342994699
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Pat Schroeder Dinner Weekly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., to join visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85204079202
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 4 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 1565 N. Raleigh St., #100, Denver
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Immigration Working Group Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1400 N. Lafayette St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 5 Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86139546227 to join Zoom call
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: GOTV Committee Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., email gotv@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Castle Rock Dems District Meeting, 7-8 p.m., email info@douglasdemocrats.org for video call information
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 12
· Colorado Department of Education: State Board of Education Meeting, ALL DAY, 201 E. Colfax Ave., for more information contact state.board@cde.state.co.us or 303-866-6817
· DRCOG: Jefferson County Transportation Forum, 1-3:30 p.m., to register and join visit https://drcog.org/node/978004 or to dial in by phone call 408-418-9388 with access code 146-002-2734
· (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Elect Lisa Neal-Graves Volunteer Meeting, 5-6 p.m., to join visit https://form.jotform.com/201054987420150
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Gun Violence Prevention (GVP) Town Hall with Rep. Tom Sullivan, Sen. Brittany Pettersen, Rep. Steven Woodrow, 5:30-6:30 p.m., to join zoom call visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xZR4hbQmS_GqSm6d7SyV_Q, submit a question at https://www.arapahoedems.org
· (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., register at http://bcdp.co/EC-Meeting or call in 720-928-9299, email helpdesk@bocodems.org with questions
· (R) Eagle County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1055 Edwards Village Blvd., Edwards
· (D) Adams County Democratic Party: HD 35 Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 10701 Melody Dr., #411, Northglenn
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 38 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 7000 S. Windermere St., Littleton
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay, contact Richard Eisner 303-838-7491
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Criminal Justice Study Group, 7-9 p.m., contact info@denverdemocrats.org for call information
THURSDAY, AUG. 13
· Colorado Department of Education: State Board of Education Meeting, ALL DAY, 201 E. Colfax Ave., for more information contact state.board@cde.state.co.us or 303-866-6817
· (R) Denver/Jefferson County Republican Parties: Foothills Republicans Club, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 6255 W. Quincy Ave., Denver, contact Rick Enstrom 720-346-6685
· (R) Montrose County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 930 Colorado Ave., Montrose, contact 970-596-9998
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Defund Weekly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., email info@denverdsa.org for more information
· (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting with CDP Chair Morgan Carroll, 6:30-8 p.m., submit questions to volunteer@broomfielddems.org and register for Zoom meeting at https://broomfielddems.org/calendar/monthly-meeting-5/
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 9 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 3355 S. Monaco Pkwy., Denver
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 1 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5220 W. Warren Ave., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Study Group, 7-8:30 p.m., contact info@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom call information
· (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Virtual HD 42 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., email HD42@arapahoedems.org for Google Meets link
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 5 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 221 W. 13th Ave., Denver
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 651 W. Beverly St., Elizabeth
FRIDAY, AUG. 14
· DRCOG: Boulder County Transportation Forum, 3-4:30 p.m., for more information contact drcog@drcog.org or 303-455-1000
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Steering Committee Meeting, 5-6 p.m., email info@denverdsa.org for more information
SATURDAY, AUG. 15
· (R) Meet and Greet with Bob Andrews (HD 41 Candidate) and Bob Roth (SD 26 Candidate), 8:30-10:30 a.m., Heather Gardens Clubhouse 2999 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Republican Women/Trumpeteers, 9-10:30 a.m., 10451 Huron St., Northglenn, RSVP to Jeanne Woody 303-263-0479
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Monthly Meeting, 9:30-11:30 a.m., email HD8@denverdemocrats.org for more information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Down Ballot Panel Day-CU Regent, 10-11:30 a.m., for more information contact party headquarters at 303-623-4762, register at https://coloradodems.org/downballotday/
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., email HD2@denverdemocrats.org for Zoom call information
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Down Ballot Panel Day-State Board of Education, 12-1:30 p.m., for more information contact party headquarters at 303-623-4762, register at https://coloradodems.org/downballotday/
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Labor Committee Call, 12-1:30 p.m., for more information email info@denverdsa.org
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Down Ballot Panel Day-State Legislature, 2-3 p.m., for more information contact party headquarters at 303-623-4762, register at https://coloradodems.org/downballotday/
· (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Down Ballot Panel Day-District Attorney, 4-5:30 p.m., for more information contact party headquarters at 303-623-4762, register at https://coloradodems.org/downballotday/
SUNDAY, AUG. 16
· (D) Democratic National Convention
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: DSA 101 Planning Meeting, 2-4 p.m., check Slack for information or email info@denverdsa.org
