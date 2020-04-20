CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
The State House and State Senate are temporarily adjourned. The State Capitol is closed to the public.
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, APR. 20
· (R) Larimer County Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., $10, Johnson’s Corner SE Frontage Rd-I-25 Exit 254, Southeast Frontage Road I-25 Exit 254
· (R) Jefferson County: Republican Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, $5 plus breakfast; contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or fredholden@aol.com
· (R) Broomfield Republican Women, 12:30-2:30 p.m., contact Susie Hranicka 303-469-2679 for updated location information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Ecosocialist Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., for updated location information contact info@denverdsa.org
· (R) Elbert County Republican Party: Ranchland Republican Women, 7-9 p.m., contact Marlene Groves 303-621-1111 for location information
· Denver RTD: District E Virtual Town Hall with Director Peggy Catlin, 7:30 p.m., to participate dial 855-543-3425 or visit denver.com/townhall
TUESDAY, APR. 21
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: High Country Republican Club Meeting, 7-8:30 a.m., contact Art Onweller 303-670-1540 for updated location information
· City of Denver: Land Use, Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, 10:30 a.m., 1437 Bannock St., Room 391, Denver
· City of Denver: Finance & Governance Committee, 1:30 p.m., 1437 Bannock St., Room 391, Denver
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women, 5:30-8:30 p.m., contact Christy Fagerlin 970-493-7745 for updated location information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Immigration Working Group Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for updated location information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 7 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., for updated location information contact 720-787-7691
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., for updated location information contact 303-830-8242
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 2 Monthly Luncheon, 7-8:30 p.m., contact 720-787-7691 for updated location information
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Mountain Republican Women’s Club, 7-9 p.m., contact Delores Kopp at knoxkopps@msn.com or 303-670-6555
WEDNESDAY, APR. 22
· (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Club, 12-1:30 p.m., contact Ingrid Mitts 970-224-1927 or imitts1@msn.com for updated location information
· City of Denver: Business, Arts, Workforce & Aviation Services Committee, 1:30 p.m., 1437 Bannock St., Room 391, Denver
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Operations Working Group, 1:30-3:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Red Rocks Conference Room, Denver
THURSDAY, APR. 23
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Soc Fem Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for tele-call information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: New PCP Training-Virtual Meeting, 6-8 p.m., RSVP to Zoom call to bedwards@rmlawgrp.com
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
FRIDAY, APR. 24
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Labor Advisory Committee, 6-7 p.m., contact 303-237-1359 for updated location information
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Republicans of Highlands Ranch, 7-8:30 p.m., contact Jeff Wasden 720-628-4787 for updated location information
SATURDAY, APR. 25
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Legislative Town Hall with Reps. Chris Kennedy and Kerry Tipper and Sen. Brittany Pettersen, 10-11:30 a.m., contact 303-237-1359 for updated location information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Labor Committee Call, 12-2 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for call information
SUNDAY, APR. 26
